BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 22 and 23.

Aug. 23

6:59 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 600 block of Kaler Ave.

7:01 a.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 900 block of N Sandusky Ave.

7:25 a.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 200 block of S Lane St.

8:02 a.m. A Willard St resident reported his home entered overnight.

8:14 a.m. A subject came on station to turn in found property.

8:18 a.m. A subject came on station to speak with officers regarding a prior case.

8:54 a.m. Officers went to the 400 block for follow up investigation.

9:07 a.m. A report of a subject experiencing mental problems was received and forwarded to the proper agency.

9:09 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a civil protection order.

9:39 a.m. Officers made a civil standby in the 900 block of N Sandusky Ave.

9:44 a.m. Officers assisted Juvenile Court in the 1500 block of Edgewood Dr.

10:15 a.m. A subject came on station regarding a prior case.

11:30 a.m. A subject came on station to pick up property.

11:44 a.m. Officers checked the 100 block of Whetstone St for a reported dirt bike riding on the street.

1:03 p.m. Officers served a summons at the Crawford County Justice Center.

1:20 p.m. Officers served a summons in the 200 block of W Galen St.

2:13 p.m. A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of E Charles St.

2:47 p.m. Officers investigated a private property accident in the 100 block of Stetzer Rd.

3:52 p.m. Officers assisted a person experiencing mental issues in the 1400 block of Woodlawn Ave.

5:16 p.m. Officers took a larceny complaint in the 600 block of Plymouth St.

5:41 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic situation in the 700 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

6:21 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a previous report.

6:53 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Reid St.

8:01 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a previous incident.

9:43 p.m. Officers spoke to a subject on station reference a missing juvenile.

11:03 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 700 block of N Sandusky Ave.

Aug. 24

12:03 a.m. Officers took a report of stolen property in the 600 block of N Sandusky Ave. The property was recovered and returned to the owner.

12:07 a.m. Officers searched the 700 block of Tiffin St for downed trees due to the storm.

1:07 a.m. An alarm was reported in the 1100 block of Isaac Beal Rd.

2:06 a.m. Officers responded to an alarm in the 200 block of N Sandusky Ave.