BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 22 and 23.
Aug. 22
6:53 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of N Sandusky Ave.
7:47 a.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 900 block of Rogers St.
9:29 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 300 block of Allen Ave.
11:38 a.m. A disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Teddy Ave.
1:13 p.m. Officers searched the Tiffin St and Hill St area following a report of someone riding a scooter in an unsafe manner.
1:55 p.m. Officers took a report of a hit-skip accident in the 100 block of E Mansfield St.
2:59 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lock out in the 600 block of Virginia Ave.
3:36 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a possible vandalism complaint.
3:42 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a child custody issue.
3:55 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.
4:04 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a previous report that was filed.
4:28 p.m. Officers took a traffic complaint in the area of US 30 and Mansfield St.
4:53 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference some paperwork he needed filed out.
5:14 p.m. Officers took an accident report that happened earlier in the day on station.
5:36 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 100 block of Plymouth St.
5:40 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 800 block of Hopley Ave.
5:58 p.m. Officers followed up on and investigation in the 700 block of Beverly Dr.
6:22 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the 1400 block of Cullen Ave.
7:41 p.m. Officers conducted a standby in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.
9:46 p.m. Officers investigated an automobile accident on Washington Square.
10:15 p.m. Officers responded to a subject experiencing mental issues in the 900 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
Aug. 23
12:35 a.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.
1:17 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a prowler in the 900 block of Sherman St.
5:32 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Ridge Ave. and Charles St.
5:39 a.m. Trey Williams, 21, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Warren St. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.