BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 22 and 23.

Aug. 22

6:53 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of N Sandusky Ave.

7:47 a.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 900 block of Rogers St.

9:29 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 300 block of Allen Ave.

11:38 a.m. A disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Teddy Ave.

1:13 p.m. Officers searched the Tiffin St and Hill St area following a report of someone riding a scooter in an unsafe manner.

1:55 p.m. Officers took a report of a hit-skip accident in the 100 block of E Mansfield St.

2:59 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lock out in the 600 block of Virginia Ave.

3:36 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a possible vandalism complaint.

3:42 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a child custody issue.

3:55 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

4:04 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a previous report that was filed.

4:28 p.m. Officers took a traffic complaint in the area of US 30 and Mansfield St.

4:53 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference some paperwork he needed filed out.

5:14 p.m. Officers took an accident report that happened earlier in the day on station.

5:36 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 100 block of Plymouth St.

5:40 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 800 block of Hopley Ave.

5:58 p.m. Officers followed up on and investigation in the 700 block of Beverly Dr.

6:22 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the 1400 block of Cullen Ave.

7:41 p.m. Officers conducted a standby in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

9:46 p.m. Officers investigated an automobile accident on Washington Square.

10:15 p.m. Officers responded to a subject experiencing mental issues in the 900 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

Aug. 23

12:35 a.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.

1:17 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a prowler in the 900 block of Sherman St.

5:32 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Ridge Ave. and Charles St.

5:39 a.m. Trey Williams, 21, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Warren St. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.