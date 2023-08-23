Anna Lee Rachel, 67, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Anna was born March 24, 1956 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Rev. Delmon Rose Sr. and Lois (Flemming) Rose. Anna married the love of her life Gordon on August 11, 1972 and built a beautiful family together. She was the matriarch and rock of the family. Anna was loving and caring with a stern direct side. If you asked for her advice or opinion, you must be prepared because she was going to be completely honest with you, even if it hurt a little. She was an active mother who greatly enjoyed supporting her sons at all of their sporting events. Anna was an amazing cook and was always asked to make goulash and pea salad because both were absolutely delicious. These dishes will never taste the same, but will always bring back fond memories of Anna. Anna loved to shop and watched QVC for a good deal.

At the age of 14, Anna gave her heart to Christ. A Godly example, Anna practiced what she preached to her friends and family. She would always encourage and invite you to come to church with her. The voice of an angel, Anna used her God given talent and beautiful voice to glorify the Lord. A voice that carried, Anna certainly didn’t need a microphone to be heard. She recorded two gospel albums with her son and the Rachel family. She was a member of Walker Lake Baptist Church.

She leaves behind to cherish many fond memories her husband of 51 years, Gordon Rachel; her three sons, Gordon “Lee” Jr. (Bethany) Rachel, Jason (Tiffany) Rachel and Benjamin (Michelle) Rachel; her grandchildren, Braeden, Ian, Kamdin, Riley, Raevyn, Rowan, Raegan, Kayleigh, Leah, Morgan, Savanna and Zoey Rachel; her siblings, Delmon Jr. (Sheila) Rose, Randy (Renee) Rose, and Sharon (Marvin) Stapleton; many nieces and nephews; and many other dear relatives and her church family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Lenora Senokozlieff.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Walker Lake Baptist Church, 1602 Walker Lake Rd. with Pastor Jack Williams officiating. Anna will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Walker Lake Baptist Church.

