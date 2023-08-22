John E. “Eddie” Meyer, 83, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Eddie was born December 27, 1939 in Mansfield, Ohio to his parents, Walter and Florence (Pifer) Meyer. Eddie married his wife, Norma J. Kuelling on March 7, 1959 and they shared 48 years of marriage together. He worked for the Mansfield Fire Department and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. Eddie was an avid woodworker using his talents to make cornhole boards, kitchen cabinets to custom projects for his children. Many fond memories were share with Norma and his family camping and fishing.

Eddie is survived by his children, David (Doris) Meyer of Oak Harbor, Marjorie J. Belcher and Walter “Wally” (Tandy) Meyer both of Mansfield; his grandsons, Jonathan, Kevin, Matthew, Thomas, Andrew and Adam; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Mary Jane (Jay) McElvain and Becky (Frank) Swartz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Meyer; and his sons-in-law, Thomas and Harry Belcher.

Family and friends may visit from 12:00-1:00 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Paul Lintern will officiate the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 pm. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 335 Glessner Ave., Mansfield, Ohio 44903.

