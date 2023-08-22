GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug 18 to welcome a new enterprise to Uptowne Galion: Carrie’s Venue, located at 129 Harding Way East.

Carrie’s Venue is “Your Intimate Celebration Destination … a charming and intimate event space designed to host unforgettable gatherings with a personal touch. Nestled in the heart of Galion, our cozy venue is perfect for parties, gatherings, and special moments that deserve a warm and welcoming setting.”

The space, formerly known as The Venue by Cake & Icing, was sold by former proprietor Laura Johnson a few weeks ago to Carrie Cottrell of Cleaning by Carrie, who renamed the space Carrie’s Venue.

“I couldn’t be more proud to continue Laura’s dream,” says Cottrell, “providing Uptowne with a clean, classy venue for any event.”

GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones notes, “We’re not only excited to have this wonderful event space available in our community; we’re also happy to see a chamber member grow and pursue new opportunities!”

For more information or to book the space, visit the Carrie’s Venue Facebook page at www.facebook.com/people/Carries-Venue or email carriesvenue@gmail.com.

To learn more about the GCACC, contact Jones via email at mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org or call the chamber office at 419-468-7737.