Rafael Martinez, 40, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree felony failure to register, a first-degree felony bond revocation for possession of fentanyl and failure to register, and by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation for rape. Officials say he has ties to the Cleveland area. Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Shelby area.Vernon Cole, 48, is 5-foot-11, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a charge of breaking and entering. Officials say he has ties to Mansfield area. Derrick Taylor, 46, weighs 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals and Richland County Sheriff’s office for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield, Ontario, Baltic, and Bucyrus areas.