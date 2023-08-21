Dwight David Oswalt, 53, of Butler, passed away on August 20, 2023, after a long illness.

He was born on March 8, 1970, in Ashland to David and Rebecca (Schuff) Oswalt and was a 1988 graduate of Malabar High School and owner of Black Fork Landscaping. Dwight was a visionary, creative, hardworking husband, father, son, and friend, that could always make you laugh. He knew how to turn anything he visioned into a beautiful piece of his own creativity. His days were filled with love of the outdoors and creating a beautiful space for others to enjoy. A business owner that went above and beyond for his clients to ensure his vision was executed to his highest standards, he spent the majority of his life and time with his devoted and loving wife, Renee Oswalt. Their love is one of a kind, with an emphasis of both sharing a love language of acts of service. They served each other, through the darkest and lightest moments through their 35 years of being together. They worked beside each other every day, all day for the last five years. Dwight was able to go peacefully in his home due to Renee’s diligence and love for him. She cared for him through every hardship and battle that he faced along an extremely bumpy road.

Dwight was a hero to his daughter, and she wanted to be just like him when she was a child. His intelligence, work ethic, creativity, love for music and the outdoors, and his openness to different outlooks on life were admired by her. He taught her the importance of education and independence.

He leaves behind his wife, Renee; daughter, Amelia; grandson, Augustine Nicolas; mother, Becky Oswalt; father-in-law, Charles Oswalt; brother-in-law, Matt and Stacey Oswalt; sister-in-law, Mandy Oswalt; aunt, Deb (Gary) Meeting; uncle, Ron (Becky) Oswalt; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

Dwight was preceded in death by his father, David Oswalt; mother-in-law, Linda Oswalt; brother-in-law, Dave Oswalt; maternal grandparents, Bill and Martha Schuff; and paternal grandparents, Mervin and Kate Oswalt.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Servics, ltd.

Website: www.wernergompf.com