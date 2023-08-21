Clara Frances Louise Montsilos (Nee Zombek), 95, of Mansfield passed away August 17, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by her loving family

The daughter of John and Mary Zombek, was born June 6, 1928 in New Castle, PA. Clara was a 1946 graduate of Union High School excelling in Mathematics and especially bookkeeping. As a youth and young adult, she was very active in her home parish of Our Lady of Czestochowa Polish Roman Catholic Church in New Castle. Her many selfless attributes were shown in her attitude and graciousness and hospitality towards others in the atmosphere during her formative years in this close, predominately polish community.

Upon entering the workforce at JJ Dean Grocery Company in New Castle, she would meet her future husband and life mate Milton John Montsilos, and married on November 9, 1957. She began her career in bookkeeping while still in New Castle working for Western and Southern Life Insurance Company of Western Pennsylvania, gaining lifelong friends.

After moving to Massillon, Ohio and then to Mansfield, she was active during her family rearing years in the local Welcome Wagon baking and delivering many, many dozens of cookies to new families, and was also an avid seamstress, making drapes and curtains for her band new home. She also got involved in the early 1970’s ceramics craze and made many items for her Christmas table.

After gaining employment at the Mansfield News Journal, she would work herself up to a position as classified advertising bookkeeper retiring in 1991. She routinely spent many of her lunch breaks walking about and shopping in downtown Mansfield, becoming well acquainted with local shopkeepers, and was lovingly dubbed “The Streetwalker” by her coworkers. Many times she would stay up late baking cakes and cookies for her co-workers birthdays.

After retirement, Clara loved to travel with her husband to Hawaii, Alaska, Michigan, the Great Smokies, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Many impromptu weekend trips were made “back home” to New Castle and Lorain to visit family and friends and to stop at Christmas shops and markets along the way.

Clara loved her flower boxes and enjoyed many leisure hours in the summertime listening and watching her birds from her back porch. Clara’s dep love and fascination for Christmastime was showcased in her extensive home decorating with her “Crystal Tree” and especially her “Dept. 56 Snow Village Collection” which she installed for many years until recent ill health forbid.

Left to carry on Clara’s love for family and her zest for the magic of Christmastime are her daughter Simone Renee’ of Mansfield, her son Christopher Sam of Shreve, sister Irene Milone of New Castle, PA, sister Frances Tacsik of Girard, and many nephews, nieces and a cousin Joan Joseph of Elyria.

In addition to her parents, John and Mary Zombek of New Castle, she was preceded in death by her only brother John Jr. of Arizona, and a sister Sophie Hutz of New Castle, and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Thursday from 5 – 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am Friday at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

