BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 18-21.

Aug. 18

8:28 a.m. Officers were called to Avita Hospital to take a dog bite complaint.

10:07 a.m. Officers assisted with a subject experiencing mental issues in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

12:52 p.m. A report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of S Spring St was investigated.

1:10 p.m. A disturbance in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave was investigated.

2 p.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 1100 block of Jefferson St.

2:36 p.m. A disturbance in the 100 block of E Charles St was investigated.

3:14 p.m. Officers responded to a report of children playing on the train tracks near S Highland Ave and Rensselaer St.

4:05 p.m. Officers took a report from a person on station regarding identity theft.

5:05 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the 100 block of E Rensselaer St.

5:17 p.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

5:45 p.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 200 block of S Lane St.

6:21 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

8:05 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

8:07 p.m. Officers investigated a complaint of a drunk individual in the 700 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

8:30 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

8:45 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Washington Square.

9:16 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of Aurora St.

9:58 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 200 block of E. Charles St.

10:03 p.m. Officers investigated a theft on station.

11:33 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Poplar and Mary St.

Aug. 19

12:13 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Poplar St and Charles St.

12:19 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

12:29 a.m. Officers were out with a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

12:40 a.m. Officers responded to a fight in the 100 block of E. Mansfield St.

1:08 a.m. Haley Garland, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave. She was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

1:39 a.m. Katrina Dennison, 37, was arrested in the 100 block of Washington Square. She was released pending a court appearance.

1:43 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

3:34 a.m. David Clayton, 41, was arrested in the 500 block of Tiffin St. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

5:12 a.m. Officers responded to a false alarm in the 1300 block of E. Mansfield St.

10:52 a.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 100 block of S Sandusky Ave.

11:02 a.m. A 911 hang-up was reported in the 600 block of Wilbur St.

11:18 a.m. Officers took a report of a theft in the 100 block of S Lane St.

12:32 p.m. Officers assisted with a semi-truck stuck in the roadway in the area of Charlotte and Rogers St.

1:37 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 800 block of Victoria Dr.

2:10 p.m. Officers assisted a broken-down motorist in the River St and Sandusky Ave area.

3:47 p.m. A parking complaint was reported in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

3:48 p.m. Officers assisted Life First EMS in the 100 block of Hill St.

4:57 p.m. Officers assisted with a missing child in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave. The child was reunited with its parents.

5:11 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the area of Hopley Ave and Walnut St.

5:33 p.m. Martin Wyeth, 50, and Steven Kafer, 58, were arrested in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr. Wyeth was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court. Mr. Kafer was released pending a court appearance.

6:45 p.m. Officers assisted an individual experiencing mental issues in the 200 block of Wayne Ave.

8:20 p.m. Officers took a report of an assault in the 100 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

8:53 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave and Songer Ave.

9:11 p.m. Officers spoke to a subject on station reference a prior incident.

9:12 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a fight in the 100 block of E. Mansfield St.

9:28 p.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Plymouth St.

9:31 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 900 block of Hopley Ave.

10:06 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a fight in the 100 block of Washington Square.

10:08 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject in the area of Poplar St and Galen St.

10:15 p.m. Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

10:27 p.m. Craig Gubernath, 48, was arrested in the 100 block of Kilbourne Dr. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

10:40 p.m. Officers took a report of a hit-skip accident in the 100 block of E. Mansfield St.

10:50 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1200 block of Reid St.

11 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny complaint in the 500 block of S. Spring St.

11:12 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 100 block of Washington Square.

11:24 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

11:27 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang-up in the 100 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

Aug. 20

12:18 a.m. Officers attempted a welfare check in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.

12:33 a.m. Officers checked an open building in the 200 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

12:37 a.m. Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol in the area of Spring St and Center St.

1:26 a.m. Officers investigated a loud music complaint in the 600 block of W. Charles St.

1:57 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of S. Poplar St.

2:42 a.m. Officers assisted Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in the 1200 block of Marion Rd.

3 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of N. Walnut St.

3:02 a.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of E. Warren St.

3:08 a.m. Blake Scribner, 22, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St. He was transported to CCJC.

3:30 a.m. Officers assisted OSP in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

8:14 a.m. Officers assisted a subject experiencing mental issues in the 200 block of N Highland Ave.

8:19 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 200 block of E Galen St.

8:45 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 300 block of E Mansfield St.

9:04 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a possible identity theft.

10:03 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

11:06 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 100 block of E Warren St.

11:20 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 800 block of Wilbur St.

2:41 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with directions in the area of Hopley Ave. and Beal Ave.

3:06 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 900 block of Whetstone St.

3:13 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of James St.

4:12 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Franklin St. and Sandusky Ave.

4:47 p.m. Officers issues a written warning in the area of Beal Ave. and Sandusky Ave.

6:12 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 800 block of Rogers St.

7:31 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 100 block of Galen St.

8:01 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reporting a theft.

8:22 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance at Waterford Glen.

8:59 p.m. A written warning was issued in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

9:40 p.m. K9 and officer assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 3000 block of S. R. 98.

9:50 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 800 block of Clay St.

10:39 p.m A traffic citation was issued in the 500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

10:50 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

11:10 p.m. Officers responded to a loud music complaint in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

11:12 p.m. Officers assisted a citizen having issues with utilities.

11:36 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of Whetstone St.

11:44 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of E. Charles St.

Aug. 21

2:47 a.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Southern Ave. and Harris Ave.