Obituary for Donald Paul Nash

MANSFIELD:

Donald Paul Nash, age 86, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born January 18, 1937 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Emmanuel William Nigel Nash and Willie Myrtle (Dodd) Nash. He was the youngest of six siblings who grew up in Mansfield’s North End during the Great Depression. He attended Creveling Elementary School, John Simpson Middle School and went on to graduate from Mansfield Senior High School. He remained throughout his life a proud member of the Class of 1955.

Don served his country in the Army Reserves as a medic. He frequently talked about his time of service and how proud he was of the United States Armed Forces.

On August 19, 1972, he and Jo Ann “Jody” Janes were married. They feted their Golden Anniversary in 2022, and would have celebrated 51 years together this year.

Don Nash was legendary in the world of men’s fashion. He began his career working as a stock boy at Goldsmith’s – a well-respected retailer in Mansfield. He was so enthusiastic about fashion he was quickly promoted to the sales floor. This job-turned-passion led him to open his eponymous store on East 3rd Street on August 18, 1961. Don opened his iconic shop at the age of 23, focusing on classic Ivy League apparel for ladies and gentlemen. He dedicated his life to seeking out the finest fabric, suiting and accessories – traveling the world to locations where the highest quality piece-goods and handiwork were created. He personally selected colors and patterns from a carefully curated cadre of luxury designers. Notably, Don Nash Limited was the first Ralph Lauren account in the state of Ohio.

Civic involvement was very important to Don as he built his career. He was a member of the Downtown Business Association, the Downtown Growth Association, the Mid-Ohio Sports Club, the Mansfield Aviation Club, and the Mansfield Power Squadron. Additionally, his love of the arts allowed him to serve the Mansfield Art Center, the Mansfield Symphony, and the Mansfield Youth Symphony. In 2013, Donald was honored to be inducted into the North Central Ohio Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame.

He exercised his faith and commitment to community as a long-time member of the First Congregational Church.

Anyone who knew Don well knew he wasn’t all work and no play. He was the life of any party and among Mansfield’s greatest storytellers. He had a passion for connecting with people from all walks of life. One of his greatest attributes was how he cherished the company of animals and children. His lifetime love of anything with a motor was easily witnessed on the weekends when he could be found on Lake Erie cruising popular scenic destinations on his 1938 Matthews cabin cruiser, Nigel’s Launch. Other than his family, it was his greatest joy.

He is survived by his wife, Jody Nash of Mansfield, daughter Olivia Nash Richardson (Edward) of Nashville, Tennessee, daughter Ardath Branham Nash of Columbus; granddaughters Beatrice Grace Richardson, and Louisa Clark Richardson; sister Mary Nash Patterson of Sacramento, CA; sister-in-law Elizabeth “Betty” Nash (David) of Sturgis, KY; brothers-in-law Jack Estep (Dorothy) and Anthony “Tony” Koroknay (Louise); sister- and brother-in-law Ellen Janes Haring and Kenneth Haring of Mansfield, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his grandson Nash Knowlton Richardson; siblings E. William Nash, Jr., Dorothy Nash Estep, Louise Nash Koroknay, David Eugene Nash and brother-in-law Richard “Dick” Patterson, and sister-in-law Francis Nash.

The Nash family will host a Celebration of Life at The First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Road, Mansfield, on Saturday, November 4th, at 12:00pm. Calling hours will be on the same day at the church from 10:00am – 11:30am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Friendly House, 380 N. Mulberry St., Mansfield OH 44902; or online at: https://friendlyhouseonline.com/.

