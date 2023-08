CRESTLINE — Buckeye Central quarterback Derex Dean completed 12 of 15 passes for 193 yards and five touchdowns Friday night as the Bucks rolled past Crestline, 50-0, on Friday night.

It was the football season opener for both teams.

Dom Dean led Buckeye Central on the ground with 84 yards on 10 carries. Alec Phillips and Heath Jensen each had four catches and combined for five TD receptions.

The Bucks defense limited Crestline to 58 yards in total offense.