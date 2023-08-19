ASHLAND — The Ashland County Park District will conduct its annual deer gun and waterfowl lottery for the 2023 hunting season on Thursday, Aug. 24.

This event will take place at the Ashland County Conservation League 1930 Co. Rd. 1035 in Ashland.

The deer lottery will start at 6:30 p.m. and waterfowl will start at 7:30 p.m. For a $10 fee, you can put your name in the lottery. Winning lottery hunters will be able to pick the park, day and area they want to hunt and will be allowed one hunting partner each day.

You must be present at the lottery to secure your hunting dates.

Deer hunting parks in this year’s lottery are Avian Acres, Audubon Wetlands, Black Fork Bottoms, Carpenter Waterfowl Park, Cooke Family Park, Cool Springs, Esbenshade Wetlands, Gilliom-Cherp, Pine Hill Sauers Farm and Sprinkle Park.

Waterfowl hunting parks in this year’s lottery are Avian Acres, Black Fork Bottoms, Carpenter Waterfowl Park, Cooke Family Park, Cool Springs, Esbenshade Wetlands, Gilliom-Cherp, and Sprinkle Park.

Youth lottery drawings

The youth Deer and Waterfowl lottery will also take place at no charge. If you are the parent or guardian of a youth that is unable to attend the lottery, the parent or guardian may enter the youth in the youth lottery ONLY.

The parent or guardian needs to bring proof of youth’s hunting license (hunting license or copy) No exceptions.

If the youth wants to be entered in the general lottery they must be present.

Maps and park regulations are available on the web at

http://ashlandcountyparks.com

For more information contact the Ashland County Park District at 1301 Park Street in Ashland, or call 419-289-3524.

Email: parks@ashlandcounty.org. Office Hours: 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday