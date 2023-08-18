MANSFIELD — Richland Academy of the Arts online registration opens Aug. 18.

Online registration will be ongoing for all group classes and private lessons in dance, music, theatre, visual arts, and martial arts.

This fall there are NEW class offerings along with some returning class favorites. Some new opportunities include Hip Hop with NEW instructor Star Henthorn, Pilates with NEW instructor Erin Ekin, Exploratory Puppetry with NEW instructor Danielle Szymanski, Kickboxing with instructor Jason Farnsworth, Combo 2 +, Jazz/Tap for Dancers age 5, with instructor Erin Wolford, Wild for Watercolor with NEW instructor Barbie Waters, and A Journey Through Musical Time with instructor Joann Rudd.

Some returning class favorites include Music Together with instructor Megan Williams, Creative Movement with instructor Sarah Horrigan-Ramos, Ceramics for Kids with instructor Autumn Cadle, Adult Ballet with instructor and Artist in Residence Marden Ramos, and Yoga with instructor Erin Wolford and so much more.

We also welcome NEW private music instructors, Sharon Grimes, piano; Dr. Chelsea Croke, voice, and piano; Cody Cramer, strings; Susan Peters, piano, and Alyssa Weitzel, alto saxophone, who will be joining our staff of current music instructors. A private lesson can be scheduled with a new or current music instructor by visiting our website.

There are daytime and evening classes and lessons offered for ALL ages from birth to 60+.

Come explore your Artist Within by registering TODAY at richlandacademy.com or call 419-522-8224 for additional information.

Richland Academy… where anyone can explore the artist within, located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council and 60+ programming supported by the Area Agency on Aging.

There are classes for all ages from birth to 60+. Richland Academy of The Arts is proud to offer a tuition assistance program and to be an approved Ohio Department of Education Service Provider with the Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Program.