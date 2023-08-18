MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, located in Richland County, is seeking qualified applicants to replace their current Treasurer, Lorraine Earnest, who has successfully served the Board of Governors for the past 20 years.

The new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) / Treasurer would be expected to start Jan. 1, 2024, and will have an opportunity to work with Treasurer Earnest through a transition period.

Qualified applicants must possess the following qualifications and experiences:

a State of Ohio Treasurer’s License, or the willingness to obtain an Ohio School Treasurer’s License, a minimum of five years related Finance experience in either the public or private sector, successfully pass BCI/FBI background checks, Microsoft Excel experience, experience with State Software and SC View preferred, possesses a high degree of professional and ethical standards, demonstrates strong attention to detail, demonstrates professionalism and contributes to a positive work environment, effectively uses active listening, observation, reading, verbal, nonverbal, and writing skills, organizes tasks and manages time effectively, meets deadlines despite time constraints, uses diplomacy and exercises self-control when dealing with other individuals, exhibits a service mentality and is responsive to internal and external client requests, operates standard office equipment including computers, word processing, spreadsheets, and communication software.



Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply by completing an online application and include a cover letter, resume, reference letters, and copy of current Ohio Treasurer’s Certificate/License or evidence that one is obtainable.

Questions about the position should be directed to Jennifer Reed, Mid-Ohio ESC HR Director, through email at reed.jennifer@moesc.net, call 419-774-2505, or write her at:

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

890 West Fourth Street, Suite 100

Mansfield, OH 44906

Applications must be received by Sept. 29, 2023. Employment will begin Jan. 1, 2024.

MOESC also has an opening for a Fiscal Assistant who will report to the Treasurer. The Fiscal Assistant will process accounts receivables, assist with payroll processing, grants management, banks reconciliations and other fiscal support as needed.

Qualified applicants are preferred to have experience with the Re-Design Uniform School Accounting Software and SC View software and must possess the ability to maintain accurate and complete records. Qualified candidates can see a full list of qualifications and job duties and apply online.



Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties.

Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and

physical therapists.