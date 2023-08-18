BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 16-18.

Aug. 16

8:08 a.m. An abandoned bike was picked up in the area of Mader Dr and Marion Rd.

8:20 a.m. A theft report was taken in the 400 block of N Sandusky Ave.

9:09 a.m. A theft report was taken in the 400 block of N Sandusky Ave.

9:26 a.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 500 block of S Poplar St.

9:33 a.m. A parking complaint was investigated in the 100 block of W Lucas St.

9:51 a.m. A report of an erratic driver in the area of Tiffin and Hill Sts. was investigated.

11:11 a.m. Officers investigated a report of subjects running the barricades in the 200 block of South Sandusky Ave.

1:04 p.m. A vehicle was towed from the 500 block of N Lane St for a property maintenance violation.

1:28 p.m. Officers investigated an accident in the area of Lane and Mansfield Streets.

1:50 p.m. A report of a theft in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St was unfounded.

2:04 p.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

4:07 p.m. Officers investigated an assault report on station.

4:22 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 400 block of Pleasant Lane.

6:46 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

7:07 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

7:37 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 700 block of Ann St.

8:46 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

8:49 p.m. Yolanda Hendrickson, 33, was arrested for domestic violence in the 200 block of Wayne Ave. She was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

8:50 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 900 block of Hull Ave.

10:08 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Whetstone St.

10:51 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Liberty St.

11:50 p.m. David Culp, 53, was arrested in the area of Rensselaer St. and Spring St. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

Aug. 17

12:06 a.m. Kyle Benedict, 24, was arrested in the 800 block of Cleland St. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

6:09 a.m. Officers responded to a false alarm in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

9:13 a.m. Officers checked on a small train derailment at Hopley Ave.

9:38 a.m. A trespass complaint was taken in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

9:59 a.m. Officers investigated a domestic dispute in the 800 block of S Poplar St.

10:22 a.m. Officers investigated a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Norton Way.

11:26 a.m. An open line 911 in the 200 block of Hopley Ave was investigated.

12:08 p.m. Officers investigated a possible sex crime in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.

1 p.m. A disturbance in the 100 block of N Sandusky Ave was investigated.

1:48 p.m. A report of a suspicious person in the area of Charles and East Sts was investigated.

2:45 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

3:19 p.m. A non-injury accident was reported in the 700 block of Ridge Ave.

3:34 p.m. Stephen Reichard, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center, charges pending.

4:23 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of Plymouth St.

5:20 p.m. Officers investigated a non-injury accident in the 300 block of Allen Ave.

6:15 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a fight in the 100 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

6:39 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Ave.

7:09 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block W Warren St.

7:11 p.m. A false alarm was reported 1500 block of Oakridge Dr.

8:21 p.m. Officers preformed a welfare check in the 500 block of W. Warren St.

8:30 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

8:39 p.m. Officers investigated a non-injury accident in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

8:50 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a fight in the area of Washington Square.

8:55 p.m. Officers investigated a non-injury accident in the area of E. Mansfield St and Walnut St.

9:51 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

10:13 p.m. Officers preformed a welfare check in the 700 block of Rogers St.

10:50 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject reference a domestic issue in the 700 block of Rogers St.

10:54 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of Hill St.

11:07 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Poplar St and Marion Rd.

11:24 p.m. Officers investigated a loud music complaint in the 500 block of S. Highland Ave.

11:31 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Poplar St and Charles St.

11:49 p.m. Gary Fox, 50, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

Aug. 18

12:17 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Mansfield St and Stetzer Rd.

12:20 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 700 block of Tiffin St.

12:34 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave and Home Circle Dr.

12:49 a.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of Broadway Alley N.

1:17 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Lucas St and Poplar St.

1:21 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Southern Ave and Whetstone St.

1:29 a.m. Michael Blankenship, 34, was arrested in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St. He was released with a court date.

1:48 a.m. Jalarius Betties, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of S. Spring St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center, charges pending.

5:43 a.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the area of Short St. and East St.

6:22 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 600 block of W. Charles St.