SHELBY — On Sunday, August 20, at 6:00pm, First Lutheran Church in Shelby will host a special Gospel concert by GloryWay.

GloryWay, based out of Mansfield and led by lead singer Justin Crank, is a full time ministry featuring good old-fashioned Gospel music with traditional four part harmony.

The concert will take place at First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway St., Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.

Joining Justin is tenor singer Bryan Langley and baritone John Cole.

GloryWay has sung at the church many times, and First Lutheran welcomes one and all.

The air conditioned and wheelchair accessible church is located at 33 Broadway St. in Shelby.

The concert is free Admission. A love offering will be collected.

Visit the First Lutheran Shelby website or Facebook Page for more information.