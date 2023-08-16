ONTARIO — Police Chief Tommy Hill said there are 23 heroes working in the Ontario Police Department.

“I consider all of our officers heroes, but these guys in the past couple of months have had significant things that have happened where they were able to save a life,” Hill said.

Hill thanked officers Dylan Bailey and Rod Roose for their life-saving efforts in May and June at the Ontario City Council meeting on Wednesday.

“There’s nothing about these two stories that isn’t amazing,” Hill said. “Officer Bailey helped save a young man from jumping off a bridge, which doesn’t give you much time to act.”

Officers Allie Shepherd and Amanda Lawhorn responded to the call near the Ontario water treatment plant in May and talked with the young man before Bailey arrived.

“They were talking to him, trying to calm him down, and in one of the boldest moves I think you could possibly ever do knowing the risks involved, Officer Bailey was able to reach up and grab hold of him and we immediately got him help,” Hill said.

Camera footage from each of these calls was published on the Ontario Police Department Facebook page.

“Someone had commented on the video of Officer Bailey saving a young man’s life asking why we put the videos out,” Hill said.

“We want people to know if you’re in crisis, we’re here to help. All of our officers have crisis intervention training through the [National Alliance on Mental Illness Richland County]. So if there’s an issue, there’s multiple avenues of help.”

Hill encouraged anyone struggling with a mental health emergency to call the local Catalyst Life Services helpline at 419-522-4357 or call/text the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

There is also an online chat available at 988lifeline.org.

The City also recognized Roose for using a LifeVac to help save a toddler from choking in June.

Ontario City Council members clap for officers Rod Roose and Dylan Bailey.

Michael Plunkett, an emergency medical technician and LifeVac president, came to the Ontario City Council meeting to praise Roose’s actions.

“We get a lot of reports of life-saving, but a lot of them are on paper. It’s pretty rare that we see a video that close,” Plunkett said.

“What Officer Roose did was right there and really impressive to see. Officer Roose, thank you very much for acting calm and cool. I’ve watched the video a million times and it still sends chills down my spine.”

LifeVac devices are sterilized in their packaging, so they need to be replaced after each use.

“LifeVac actually replaces them for free for lifetime,” Hill said.

LifeVac also sent OPD hats, and the department had Roose’s unit number and the date of his life-saving action embroidered on the back of the hat.

Greg Boyce and Jonathan Dech of Modern Woodmen of America’s Mansfield’s chapter also presented both officers with the “Hometown Hero” award on Wednesday for community service and outstanding dedication.

“When these stories were brought to our attention, I couldn’t think of better situations to honor,” Dech said. “We just wanted to take a minute and really recognize and appreciate you guys.”

Dech also said Modern Woodmen plans to make donations to a local charity of the officers’ choice.