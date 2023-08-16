BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 15-16.

Aug. 15

7:09 a.m. A commercial alarm was reported in the 200 block of S Spring St.

10:04 a.m. Officers took a vandalism report in the 800 block of E Mansfield St.

12:03 p.m. Officers spoke with a person on station regarding an ongoing issue.

2:37 p.m. Officers took a report regarding telecommunications harassment.

2:41pm Officers assisted a vehicle that had broken down in the roadway in the 100 block of E Mary St.

3:06 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject reference an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of Heritage Circle.

4:07 p.m. Officers preformed a golf cart inspection on station.

4:46 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 500 block of E. Mansfield St.

5:08 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 1100 block of Hillcrest Dr.

5:21 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of E. Mansfield St.

6:31 p.m. Officers preformed a welfare check in the 400 block of Heritage Circle.

6:42 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

7:02 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of Rensselaer St and S. Sandusky Ave.

7:28 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the area of Waterford Glen.

7:49 p.m. A written traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave and River St.

7:55 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

7:57 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Maple St.

8:48 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Hopley Ave.

9:46 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

9:55 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

10:56 p.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Schaber Ave. and Monnett St.

Aug. 16

1:25 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Spring St. and Mansfield St.

2:41 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of E. Mansfield St..