SHELBY – Belmont Community Church on Main Street has started nightly revival services in response to acts of vandalism committed in the church between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

“Emotions are high,” said Belmont Community Church Pastor Hank Webb. “We’re experiencing hurt and pain. But, in moments we come up against trials, we believe in the leading hand of God.”

The church conducted a special service on Monday night and will continue to invite church and community members to attend nightly revival services at 6:30 p.m.

Revival services will continue at the church, 3319 E. Main St., for the foreseeable future, Webb said.

Purchased in fall 2022, the church hosted its first service on Easter this past spring.

Details of the investigation

Shelby police Sgt. Aaron Bushey said all of the building’s televisions were busted by suspects, along with two iPads.

Bushey said suspects also destroyed the church’s public-address system, soundboard and electric system.

No known property was stolen from the church, so the incident is not currently being treated as a theft-related investigation, he said.

Entry to the church was forced through a rear door sometime between Sunday at 2:30 p.m. 11:00 a.m. Monday at 11 a.m., which was when damages were discovered, he said.

“Any information to help the investigation is encouraged,” Bushey said, “whether you’ve heard a rumor or saw something that night.”

As of today, the investigation has not developed a suspect(s), Bushey said.

“Any act of vandalism, I want to solve,” he said. “But certain places, such as schools or places of worship, hit harder.”

How Belmont Community Church is responding to vandalism

Belmont Community Church is operated under Pastor Noah Young in Mansfield. The Shelby location, purchased in the fall of 2022, is led by Webb.

Webb said the recent vandalism and damages are the first time anything like this has ever happened within the church.

Belmont Community Church is located at 3319 E. Main St. in Shelby along State Route 96.

Since the building was purchased, Webb said a lot of church members volunteered countless hours putting work into the church, preparing for its first service, which was on Easter this past spring.

“We have viewed what’s happened as an opportunity,” he said. “These are the moments we are able to shine our light brighter for Christ.”

Webb said that the church has been overwhelmed and humbled by the supportive response from Richland County, the Shelby Police Department and the surrounding Christian community.

“All that’s happened has tightened the core of the church,” he said. “God will work this out for his glory and his good.”

He said that he and church members have also been appreciative of several bands and musical groups offering their personal time and equipment to help the church resume their online services.

“Things can be taken away and replaced, but God remains the same,” Webb said.

Anyone who may have information about the vandalism is asked to call the Shelby Police Department, (419)-347-2242, and ask for Bushey.