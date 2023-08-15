MANSFIELD — Due to storm line work it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.

East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.

The road will be closed today at 3 p.m. and is expected to reopen by Monday at 3 p.m. Aug. 21.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9803.