MANSFIELD — The Renaissance Theatre will present an exciting event for the Mansfield community — the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) “Classical Mansfield!”

This free community concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre stage.

Get ready to be captivated by the majesty and artistry of the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra as they take the stage for an unforgettable night of music.

Under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Octavio Más-Arocas, the MSO will be showcasing a repertoire of four exquisite symphonic pieces that promise to leave audiences spellbound.

The concert opens with George Enescu’s timeless masterpiece, “Romanian Rhapsody No. 1, in A Minor.” This spirited piece, also known as Enescu’s “First Rhapsody,” is a celebration of youthful exuberance and a deep love for one’s country.

The clarinet and oboe blend seamlessly to recreate the lively Romanian folk song “I have a coin, and I want a drink,” inviting listeners to join in the musical journey of jubilation and dance.

Adding a touch of virtuosity to the evening, the MSO’s principal cellist, Alex Glaubitz, will grace the stage for Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra, Opus 33.” Glaubitz’s masterful rendition of this elegant piece, inspired by Mozart, promises to be a highlight of the evening, captivating the audience with his technical brilliance and emotional depth.

Continuing the musical odyssey, the MSO will immerse the audience in Claude Debussy’s evocative “Prelude a L’apres-midi d’un faune” (“Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faune”).

Inspired by Stephane Mallarme’s poem of the same name, Debussy’s composition weaves a tapestry of musical atmospheres, capturing the faun’s desires and longings in a mesmerizing display of orchestral color and imagination.

The grand finale of the concert features Ottorino Respighi’s renowned tone poem, “Pines of Rome.” This masterpiece, which pays homage to the grandeur of Rome’s history, seamlessly incorporates electronic elements into its orchestration, including a recorded nightingale that enchants the audience during the third movement.

Prepare to be swept away by the sonic splendor of Respighi’s musical landscape.

Whether you’re a seasoned symphony enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of orchestral music, “Classical Mansfield!” promises an evening of musical enchantment that transcends boundaries.

Join us for this unforgettable performance as the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra takes you on a symphonic journey through time and emotion.

Free Tickets for this extraordinary event allow audience members to choose their seats and are available through the Renaissance Theatre’s website, www.rentickets.org, or by contacting the box office at 419-522-2726.

The Renaissance Theatre is located at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the brilliance of the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra in a free community concert that promises to be a highlight of the season.