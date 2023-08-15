LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District will consider adding a greenhouse this fall, according to the superintendent’s report at its Monday board of education meeting.

Jennifer Allerding, the district’s superintendent, shared during her report that bids for the greenhouse project will open in mid-October. The district has talked with Garmann Miller about the cost and projects that are comparable. The estimated cost of the project is $500,000.

“We decided that we are going to go ahead and go out to bid,” Allerding said. “We’re going to hopefully see some of those bids come in at a lower price, and then we’ll have all of the information to decide what we want to do and what we want to contribute.”

Loudonville-Perrysville Future Farmers of America alumni have raised $215,000 in grants and donations to go toward the greenhouse project. Allerding said the district will explore more grant opportunities to make the project a reality this fall.

The district saw a number of updates throughout the summer, Allerding shared in her report.

She highlighted the completion of the Budd parking lot. It will be painted this week. There will also be new playgrounds at Budd and McMullen after this summer.

The board of education voted unanimously at the meeting to approve calamity day makeup plans and an out-of-state trip to take band students to Disney next fall. The trip happens annually and will cost students $1,700 each. Costs will be offset by fundraisers.

It also accepted donations including a supply drive hosted by the Women of Loudonville Churches and 20 $50 gift cards donated by the Loudonville Presbyterian Church and Exercise Class.

Students picked up supplies from the drive on Saturday. According to the superintendent’s report, over 200 students received supplies from the drive.

The gift cards went to teachers to help them get supplies for the new school year.

“They sent those to me and requested I give them to teachers to do projects with kids,” Allerding said. “So, we’re going to be giving each of our new teachers one of those $50 cards, and we had some teachers who moved from one role to another, so there’s some costs there.”

The board entered executive session at 6:28 p.m. to “consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.”

Its next meeting will be Sept. 11 at 6:00 p.m. at Loudonville High School. Loudonville-Perrysville begins the school year with a “soft start” schedule on Aug. 21.