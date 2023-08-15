Jeremy B. Sanchez, born October 24, 1977, age 45, is no longer suffering as of August 6, 2023.

Jeremy had a set of twins that he liked to brag about often and they put a smile on his face. He loved to laugh, and boy did he have a laugh like no other. He was a stinker from birth and built many good relationships along the way. He made many memories with his family, friends, and the members at Grace Cathedral where he attended. Jeremy’s journey in life will never be forgotten and he will be missed by many.

Jeremy is preceded in death on September 28, 2019 by his step-dad, Larry Tenschert; his grandmother, Linda Wetzel and on May 3, 2006 by his grandmother Librada DeLeon; and his great-grandfather, Noel “Butch” Wetzel.

Jeremy leaves behind a set of twins, Titus Sanchez and Trent Sanchez; their mother, Tanya Labbe; step-children, Angel Labbe and Austin Labbe, his mother, Mindi Tenschert, father Gary (Rebecca) Sanchez; siblings, Heidi Shepherd, Brent (Casey) Sanchez, and Maria Sanchez; grandfather, Adrian DeLeon; aunts and uncles, Daniel Wetzel, Sharon Lee (Kristal and Roger Lee), Sara and Tab Walter (Alicia Walter, Nathan Walter and Danielle Kosir), Adrian (Katrina) DeLeon (Andrew and Colin DeLeon), Rosario DeLeon (Matthew and Tyler Potts), and Julie Collins (Jayden and Olivia Collins).

Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Burkhalter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the funeral home, to assist the family with expenses.

