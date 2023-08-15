BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 14-15.

Aug. 14

7:29 a.m. Officers located a stolen vehicle in the Redmen Way and Hill St area.

8:06 a.m. Officers took a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of John St.

9:44 a.m. A report of stolen medication was made in the 600 block of Myers St.

11:05 a.m. A 911 hang-up call was reported in the 1000 block of Woodrow Ave.

1:01 p.m. Officers took a report of items stolen from a car in the 100 block of N Sandusky Ave. Some items were later recovered and returned to the victim.

3 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject about a juvenile complaint on station.

3:56 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

4:10 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lock out in the 1000 block E. Warren St.

5:38 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 800 block of W. Mary St.

5:45 p.m. Kiera Bush, 31, was arrested in the 400 block of Songer Ave. She was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

7:27 p.m. Officers took a trespass complaint on station.

8:04 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Woodlawn Ave and East St.

8:04 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

8:58 p.m. Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

11:26 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about abuse.

Aug. 15

12:19 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

1:23 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Perry St. and Sandusky Ave.

1:50 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.

2:07 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of Wedgewood Ct.

5:18 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.