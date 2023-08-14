MANSFIELD — The U.S. Route 30 rehabilitation road work will have these impacts:

U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.

NEW IMPACTS

The U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound rest area entrances and exits will close for resurfacing work. The westbound rest area will close Tuesday, August 15, 2023 for a short-term closure, and is estimated to reopen the same day. The eastbound rest area will close Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 for a short-term closure, and is estimated to reopen the same day.

The I-71 southbound exit ramp (Exit 176) to U.S. 30 west will close Tuesday, August 15 for one day for pavement repairs. The detour is to take the exit 176 east towards Wooster, turn right onto Crider Road towards Koogle Road, turn right on Koogle Road and use the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Short term daily closures will begin next week at the following locations: U.S. 30 east to I-71 south ramp U.S. 30 west to Reed Road entrance and exit ramps U.S. 30 westbound rest area U.S. 30 west to Laver Road entrance and exit ramps U.S. 30 west to U.S. 42 north ramp

Short term nightly closures will begin next week at the following locations: U.S. 30 west to U.S. 42 south ramp U.S. 42 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west U.S. 30 east to U.S. 42 south ramp



Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023

U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30, from the Crawford County line to just west of Old Lincoln Way/W 4th Street, will have lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum lane width of 12’ at all times using barrels.

NEW IMPACTS

Both the U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound rest areas, near I-71, will have short duration closures on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17 for milling and paving the rest area parking lots. Each closure should take approximately 4-hours. These closures are weather dependent.

Estimated completion: September 2023