MANSFIELD — Three men and a woman are among the Fugitives of the Week list issued by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Steven Drummond

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Anthony Alexander

Anthony Alexander, 38, is 6-foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by U.S Marshals Service and Ohio Department of Corrections for a probation violation for second-degree felony possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Marion area.

Dezden Fultz

Dezden Fultz, 33, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals and Ohio Department of Corrections for tampering with evidence. Officials say he has ties to Mansfield.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Loretta Webb

Loretta Webb, 22, is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for charge of escape and wanted by the Ohio Department of Corrections for probation violation of possession of drugs. Authorities say she has ties to the Mansfield and Shelby area.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.