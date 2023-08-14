Dolores Marie Longood, 79, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield. Born November 6, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Bruno and Angela (Typanski) Bianchini.

Dolores was a 1961 graduate of Holy Innocents High School. She was a very giving and unselfish person. She had many hobbies including watching Pittsburgh sports teams, BINGO, cooking and shopping. Dolores loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren unconditionally and they were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her children, Gerard Dominick; Sue (John) McQuillen, Michael Longood, Vonnie (Mark) Clark, Greg Longood, Valerie Donaldson, Cindy (Rocky Oney) Longood, Vince (Christina) Longood and Jill (Gordon) Davis; 19 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a brother, Albert (Linda) Bianchini; sisters, Diane Miller and Bonnie (Bill) Abramovitz; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William Longood in September 2022; a sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Pete Terreri; and a brother-in-law, Mel Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

