BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 11-14.

Aug. 11

7:01 a.m. A Sherman St resident reported medication and cash stolen from his unlocked vehicle sometime overnight.

8 a.m. A report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of E Rensselaer St was investigated.

8:37 a.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 900 block of S Walnut St.

9:59 a.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 1200 block of Dundee Trail.

10:24 a.m. Officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of Heritage Circle.

11:18 a.m. An accident in the 1300 block of Marion Rd was investigated.

11:57 a.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 1400 block of Fairview Ave.

12:45 p.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on US 30 with traffic control.

1:21 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.

2:02 p.m. Officers inspected a golf cart on station.

2:20 p.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 300 block of Sheckler St.

4:25 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Elm St. and Plymouth St.

4:29 p.m. Officers investigated 911 hang up in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Whetstone St.

4:34 p.m. Officers assisted EMS and Crawford County Sheriff’s office in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

5:26 p.m. Officers performed a vehicle lockout in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

5:27 p.m. Officers made a pickup in the 700 block of S. East St.

5:37 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Auto Ave. and Nauman Ave.

5:38 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

6:11 p.m. Kevin Hines Sr., 69, was arrested for a warrant with Crawford County Sheriff’s office. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

6:49 p.m. Aubrie Kildow, 21, was arrested for a warrant with Crawford County Sheriff’s office. She was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

6:54 p.m. Bucyrus Police dept. investigated a 911 hang up in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.

7:43 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of W. Southern Ave. and Marion Rd.

7:49 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of E. Lucas St.

8:05 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 1200 block of S. Walnut St.8:10pm Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 500 block of S. Highland Ave.

8:11 p.m. Bucyrus Police department investigated a false alarm drop in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and Bland Ave.

8:21 p.m. Officers performed a vehicle lockout in the 1500 block of Marion Rd.

8:55 p.m. Officers investigated a mental health situation in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

9:15 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of S. East St.

9:56 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 400 block of Redmen Way.

10:11 p.m. William Atkinson, 32, was arrested for a warrant with Upper Sandusky Police Department. He was transported to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s office.

10:28 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 900 block of Rogers St.

Aug. 12

7:10 a.m. A report of a suspicious person in the 1700 block of Whetstone St was investigated.

12:20 p.m. A subject came on station to report an accident that occurred earlier.

1:33 p.m. Officers investigated a minor two-vehicle accident report at Aumiller Park.

3:03 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic issue in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

3:36 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.

4:06 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

4:45 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.

5:02 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 800 block of S. Poplar St.

5:40 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 100 block of Penn Ave.

8:27 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Kearsley St.

8:36 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

9:04 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

9:32 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Washington Square.

10:05 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of N. Poplar St. and Mary St.

11:31 p.m. Juveniles were warned against trespass in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

Aug. 13

12:20 a.m. Officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the area of N Sandusky Ave and Mary St.

1:19 a.m. A report of a wire down in the 600 block of W Charles St was investigated.

2:38 a.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for equipment in the area of E Irving St and Plymouth St.

2:58 a.m. Officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the area of Mansfield and Walnut Sts.

3:45 a.m. A report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Sheckler St was investigated.

4:08 a.m. Officers assisted a subject who was experiencing mental issues in the 400 block of Charlotte St.

4:15 a.m. A report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of Woodlawn Ave was investigated.

10:25 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a fight in the 500 block of Failor St.

12:05 p.m. Officers assisted Mansfield PD in the 200 block of N Walnut St.

12:15 p.m. A Sherman St resident reported his home burglarized.

12:31 p.m. Officers investigated a report of subjects riding dirt bikes S Highland Ave.

1:21 p.m. A subject came on station to report their vehicle stolen from the 300 block of W Mary St.

1:56 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for expired plate in the area of Sandusky Ave and River St.

2:52 p.m. Officers investigated a burglary in the 1200 block of High St.

3:08 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

3:37 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 900 block of Hopley Ave.

5:15 p.m. Officers investigated an open building in the 300 block of W. Mary St.

5:53 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their equipment violation in the area of Rogers St. and Center St.

6:13 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 500 block of Howard Ave.

6:42 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

6:47 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the area of E. Charles St. and Sandusky Ave.

7:04 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Inez St. and Mansfield St.

7:11 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 800 block of E. Rensselaer St.

8:45 p.m. Robert Mofford, 57, was arrested for a warrant with Crawford County Sheriff’s office. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

9:19 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the 1000 block of Wingert St.

9:27 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 400 block of Whetstone St.

9:45 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their speed in the area of Whetstone St. and Woodlawn Ave.

9:50 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 500 block of Lane St.

9:55 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and Washington Square.

10:07 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Iron St.

10:49 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up at Pinewood Ct.

Aug. 14

12:36 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Tiffin St. and Irving St.

5:15 a.m. Officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 600 block of Kaler Ave.

6:03 a.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.