Bonnie Jean Heller passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023 with her family by her side. She was 91 years old. She was born on January 13, 1932 in Connersville, Indiana.

Bonnie was a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile and personality could light up a room. She loved to sing, dance, and was onery as could be. She was the biggest John Wayne fan, and enjoyed her westerns.

Bonnie loved her family unconditionally. She was that mom and grandma that her kids and grandkids could do no wrong, and you couldn’t convience her otherwise. They were absolutely perfect in her eyes.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Mark (Teresa) Heller, Darlene (Brian) Foote, and Chrisie (Steve) McGlone; she was loved deeply by her seven grandchildren, Tracy Jean (Ryan) Jones, Trent (Leya) Heller, Bradly Guy Foote, Cory (Ashley) Foote, Casey (Brittany) Foote, Nick (Jodi) McGlone and Aubrey McGlone; and she has 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Gauker; sister, Martha Fairchild; the father of her children, Larry Guy Heller; and her beloved dog and companion, Buffy.

The family would like to thank the Lexington Court Care, the wonderful aides and nurses that loved and took care of Bonnie, and Pathways Hospice.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Dallas Waggle will officiate the memorial service beginning at 7:00 pm.

