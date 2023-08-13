MANSFIELD — The Richland County Junior Fair board sent over these results on Sunday from this past week’s fair judging.
Breeding Beef Show
Overall Grand Supreme Champion
Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Overall Reserve Supreme Champion
Madison Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Champion Simmental – Madison Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry
Reserve Champion Simmental – Maycee Tackett, Next Generation 4-H
Champion Crossbred – Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition 4-H
Reserve Champion Crossbred – Emily Foulks, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Champion Hereford – Allyson Hulbert, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Champion High Maine – Kyler Collins, Crestview FFA
Champion Maintainer – Ridge Wendling, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Style Revue Awards
Style Revue Best of Show: Chloe Stigall, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Reserve Style Revue Best of Show: McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Junior Model: McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Class Winners:
Em* bel*ish”
1st: McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Sew Fun:
1st – Chloe Stigall, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Sundresses and Ju8mpers:
1st – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
2nd – Mariah Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
4-H Honor Project
Honor Project 4-H Members
Carson Abbott
Mariah Barciz
Marissa Barciz
Anna Blanton
Asher Clark
Lily Clark
Deborah Crouch
Corbin Eldridge
Sawyer Eshelman
Brooklyn Gilger
Sofia Johnson
Emma Kleman
Westen Rehberg
Finlay Rowlands
Abigail Secriskey
Carson Secriskey
Mary Thompson
Outstanding Members
Outstanding Member 4-H Members
Carson Abbott
Mariah Barciz
Marissa Barciz
Bryson Bays
Shelby Bays
Anna Blanton
Asher Clark
Lily Clark
Deborah Crouch
Isaiah Crouch
Corbin Eldridge
Sawyer Eshelman
Brooklyn Gilger
Sofia Johnson
Emma Kleman
Kassie Kleman
Westen Rehberg
Finlay Rowlands
Abigail Secriskey
Carson Secriskey
Mary Thompson
Market Livestock Exhibitor
Outstanding Market Livestock Exhibitor
Feeder Calf:
Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition 4-H
Goat:
Maddie Boyer, Lucas FFA
Poultry:
Sarah Smith, Roaming Rovers 4-H
Rabbit:
Deborah Crouch, Cubs & Clovers 4-H
Sheep:
Abby Snyder, Shelby FFA
Steer:
Colten Montgomery, Shelby FFA
Swine:
Jack Stephens, Crestview FFA
Herdsman Awards
Alpaca:
Individual: Sean Funk, Ring Raiders 4-H
Club/Chapter: Ring Raiders 4-H
Feeder Calf/Beef Breeding:
Individual: Allyson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Club/Chapter: All Star Gang 4-H
Goat:
Individual: Madison Boyer, Lucas FFA
Club/Chapter: Farmhand Friends 4-H
Horse:
Individual: Lexa Gano, Crestview FFA
Club/Chapter: Rusty Riders 4-H
Poultry:
Individual: Adrian Wuertz, Clear Fork FFA
Club/Chapter: Shelby FFA
Rabbit:
Individual: Madison Riffe, Neighhh Not Today
Club/Chapter: Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Sheep:
Individual: Abby Snyder, Rusty Riders 4-H and Shelby FFA
Club/Chapter: Great Expectations 4-H
Steer:
Individual: Jena Lafon, Shelby FFA
Club/Chapter: Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Swine:
Individual: Jack Stephens, Crestview FFA
Club/Chapter: Rusty Riders 4-H
Alpaca Show
Alpaca Show
High Point – Asher Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
High Point Runner-Up – Lily Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Camelid Ambassador – Sarah Turner, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Llama Ambassador – Katie Crider, Ring Raiders 4-H
Alpaca Ambassador – Anna Irwin, Triangle T 4-H
Junior Showmanship:
1st – Steliana Kruer, Next Generation 4-H
2nd – Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free 4-H
3rd – Anna Irwin, Triangle T 4-H
Intermediate Showmanship:
1st – Asher Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
2nd – Lily Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
3rd – Cayden Burns, Ring Raiders 4-H
4th – Bailey Tridico, Shelby FFA
5th – Katie Crider, Ring Raiders 4-H
Senior Showmanship:
1st – Arica Uplinger, Country Clovers 4-H
Obstacle Showdown
Grand – Asher Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Reserve – Lily Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
Junior Obstacle:
1st – Anna Irwin, Triangle T 4-H
2nd – Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free 4-H
3rd – Steliana Kruer, Next Generation 4-H
Intermediate Obstacle:
1st – Asher Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
2nd – Lily Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
3rd – Vanna Burns, Ring Raiders 4-H
4th – Katie Crider, Ring Raiders 4-H
5th – Sean Funk, Ring Raiders 4-H
Senior Obstacle:
1st – Carson Abbott, Ring Raiders 4-H
2nd – Sarah Turner, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
3rd – Arica Uplinger, Country Clovers 4-H
Recognition Program Awards
Memorial Awards (***):
*** Blooming Leader Award
*** Recipient: Mary Thompson, New Edition 4-H
*** Lee Briner Memorial Scholarship
*** Recipient: Kathryn Lindenberger, New Edition 4-H
Richland County Junior Fair Scholarships:
- Richland County Agriculture Society ($250)
*** $250 recipient: Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
- Richland County Auxiliary ($250)
*** $250 recipient: Makayla Spoerr, Next Generation 4-H
*** Donald Garrison Memorial Scholarship
*** $500 scholarship recipient: Sarah Hoak, Country Clovers 4-H
*** Lonnie and Paulette McFarland Memorial Scholarship
*** $500 scholarship recipient: Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Outstanding Junior Fair Board Member
Recipients:
Deborah Crouch (Cubs & Clovers 4-H)
Sarah Smith (Roaming Rovers 4-H)
Sofi Johnson (Freedom Wranglers 4-H and Shelby FFA)
Evan Stuart (Crestview FFA)
Carson Secriskey (Roaming Rovers 4-H)
Caroline Tilton (Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H)
Candace Fairchild (Rusty Riders 4-H and Shelby FFA)
Kendra Walp, Shelby FFA
Carson Abbott (Ring Raiders 4-H and Shelby FFA)