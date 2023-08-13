The Cougars have won three straight Firelands Conference championships under Steve Haverdill. … Crestview has won 21 straight regular-season games and 16 straight Firelands Conference games. … Haverdill is 39-9 with four playoff appearances and three FC titles in four seasons as the Cougars’ head coach. … Crestview lost seven All-Ohioans to graduation, including first-teamers Adison Reymer, Mason Ringler, Owen Barker and Caden Cunningham. … Senior defensive end Caleb Cunningham had 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks last year. … Junior defensive back Tyson Ringler had 56 tackles and broke up six passes. Ringler also had 16 catches for 225 yards and two TDs. … Crestview’s defense allowed just 10.2 points and 180.4 yards a game and forced 27 turnovers. … The Cougars committed just 10 turnovers.