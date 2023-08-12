MANSFIELD — These are the latest batch of results from the Richland County Junior Fair Board.
Showmen of Show
Showman of Showmen Winner:
Hadley Williams, Great Expectations 4-H (goats)
Other Participants:
Aubrey Crain, Clear Fork Colts & Fillies 4-H (horse)
Lilly Heydinger, That Udder Club 4-H (rabbits)
Finlay Rowlands, Next Generation 4-H (poultry)
Abby Snyder, Rusty Riders 4-H (sheep)
Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H (beef)
Kennedy Studer, Shelby FFA (swine)
Rabbit Show
Grand Champion Market Rabbits:
Jett Hale, Richland Round-Up
Reserve Champion Market Rabbit:
Ty Dawson, Country Clovers 4-H
3rd place champion – Brooklyn Gilger, New Edition 4-H
4th place champion – Katelyn Schiffer, Lucky 4-H’ers
5th place champion – Makenna Miller, Rusty Riders 4-H
6th place champion – Bentley Smith, Country Clovers 4-H
7th place champion – Lilly Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
8th place champion – Braden Montgomery, Plymouth FFA
Pro Showmanship
1st – Lilly Heydinger, That Udder Club 4-H
2nd – Deborah Crouch, Cubs & Clovers 4-H
3rd – Emma Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
4th – Gavin Lamb, Shelby FFA
5th – Maria Knight, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
17-18 Years Showmanship
1st – Deborah Crouch, Cubs & Clovers 4-H
2nd – Sadie Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd – Allison Montgomery, Clear Fork FFA
4th – Aubrey Holly, Wild-n-Free 4-H
14-16 Years Showmanship:
1st – Lillian Heydinger, That Udder Club 4-H
2nd – Braden Montgomery, Plymouth FFA
3rd – Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
4th – Ava Irwin, Triangle T
5th – Sydney Bachtel, Bibs & Boots 4-H
11-13 Years Showmanship:
1st – Maria Knight, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
2nd – Madison Montgomery, Plymouth FFA
3rd – Anna Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
4th – Abigail Secriskey, Roaming Rovers 4-H
5th – McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
8-10 Years Showmanship:
1st – Emma Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
2nd – Stella McNary, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
3rd – Kendall Green, Bibs & Boots 4-H
4th – Cooper Miller, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
5th – Riley Esterline, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Novice B Showmanship:
1st – Gavin Lamb, Shelby FFA
2nd – Alexis Young, Shelby FFA
3rd – Jacob Taylor, Shelby FFA
4th – Keely Jenkins, All Star Gang 4-H
5th – Madison Riffe, Neighhh Not Today 4-H
Novice A Showmanship:
1st – Addisyn Kilgore, Country Clovers 4-H
2nd – Sadie Myers, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
3rd – Kaitlyn Shiffer, Lucky 4-H’ers
4th – Rory Timmer, Rusty Riders 4-H
5th – Lucas Miller, Rusty Riders 4-H
Breeding Rabbit Champion:
Anna Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit:
Tanner Beer, Roaming Rovers 4-H
Sheep Show
Grand Champion Market Lamb:
Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA
Reserve Champion Market Lamb:
Dawson Staley, Clear Fork FFA
3rd place champion – Dawson Staley, Clear Fork FFA
4th place champion – Shelby Bays, Next Generation 4-H
5th place champion – Kelsey Snyder, Shelby FFA
6th place champion – Reece Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
7th place champion – Kelsey Snyder, Shelby FFA
8th place champion – Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H
Pro Showmanship:
1st – Abby Snyder, Shelby FFA
2nd – Shelby Bays, Next Generation 4-H
3rd – Mariah Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
4th – Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H
5th – Madison Boyer, Lucas FFA
17-18 Years Showmanship:
1st – Mariah Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Kelsey Snyder, Shelby FFA
14-16 Years Showmanship:
1st – Abby Snyder, Shelby FFA
2nd – Dawson Staley, Clear Fork FFA
3rd – Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H
4th – Reece Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
5th – Natalie Korbas, Shelby FFA
11-13 Years Showmanship:
1st – Shelby Bays, Next Generation 4-H
2nd – KC Cooke, Shelby FFA
3rd – Tynley Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
4th – Landon McFarland, Great Expectations 4-H
5th – Whitney Barrett, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
8-10 Years Showmanship:
1st – Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H
2nd – Ava Estep, Farmhand Friends 4-H
3rd – Maxtyn Fritz. Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
4th – Kaiden Lee, That Udder Club 4-H
5th – Grace Fry, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Novice B Showmanship:
1st – Madison Boyer, Lucas FFA
2nd – Isaac Sieving, Barnyard Buddies 4-H
3rd – Allie Moysi, Triangle T 4-H
Novice A Showmanship:
1st – Malia Walker, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
2nd – Audrey Gerber, New Edition 4-H
3rd – Clayton Tabor, That Udder Club 4-H
4th – Nathan Adkins, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Grand Champion Ewe
Mariah Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Reserve Champion Ewe
Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H
Horse Ambassador
Senior Horse Ambassador
Elizabeth Enix, Neighh Not Today 4-H
Runner-Up Senior Horse Ambassador
Jordan Tedrow, Branded Pony 4-H
