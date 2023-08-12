MANSFIELD — These are the latest batch of results from the Richland County Junior Fair Board.

Showmen of Show

Showman of Showmen Winner:

Hadley Williams, Great Expectations 4-H (goats)

Other Participants:

Aubrey Crain, Clear Fork Colts & Fillies 4-H (horse)

Lilly Heydinger, That Udder Club 4-H (rabbits)

Finlay Rowlands, Next Generation 4-H (poultry)

Abby Snyder, Rusty Riders 4-H (sheep)

Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H (beef)

Kennedy Studer, Shelby FFA (swine)

Rabbit Show

Grand Champion Market Rabbits:

Jett Hale, Richland Round-Up

Reserve Champion Market Rabbit:

Ty Dawson, Country Clovers 4-H

3rd place champion – Brooklyn Gilger, New Edition 4-H

4th place champion – Katelyn Schiffer, Lucky 4-H’ers

5th place champion – Makenna Miller, Rusty Riders 4-H

6th place champion – Bentley Smith, Country Clovers 4-H

7th place champion – Lilly Clark, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H

8th place champion – Braden Montgomery, Plymouth FFA

Pro Showmanship

1st – Lilly Heydinger, That Udder Club 4-H

2nd – Deborah Crouch, Cubs & Clovers 4-H

3rd – Emma Blanton, Next Generation 4-H

4th – Gavin Lamb, Shelby FFA

5th – Maria Knight, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

17-18 Years Showmanship

1st – Deborah Crouch, Cubs & Clovers 4-H

2nd – Sadie Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H

3rd – Allison Montgomery, Clear Fork FFA

4th – Aubrey Holly, Wild-n-Free 4-H

14-16 Years Showmanship:

1st – Lillian Heydinger, That Udder Club 4-H

2nd – Braden Montgomery, Plymouth FFA

3rd – Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H

4th – Ava Irwin, Triangle T

5th – Sydney Bachtel, Bibs & Boots 4-H

11-13 Years Showmanship:

1st – Maria Knight, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

2nd – Madison Montgomery, Plymouth FFA

3rd – Anna Blanton, Next Generation 4-H

4th – Abigail Secriskey, Roaming Rovers 4-H

5th – McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H

8-10 Years Showmanship:

1st – Emma Blanton, Next Generation 4-H

2nd – Stella McNary, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H

3rd – Kendall Green, Bibs & Boots 4-H

4th – Cooper Miller, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

5th – Riley Esterline, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

Novice B Showmanship:

1st – Gavin Lamb, Shelby FFA

2nd – Alexis Young, Shelby FFA

3rd – Jacob Taylor, Shelby FFA

4th – Keely Jenkins, All Star Gang 4-H

5th – Madison Riffe, Neighhh Not Today 4-H

Novice A Showmanship:

1st – Addisyn Kilgore, Country Clovers 4-H

2nd – Sadie Myers, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

3rd – Kaitlyn Shiffer, Lucky 4-H’ers

4th – Rory Timmer, Rusty Riders 4-H

5th – Lucas Miller, Rusty Riders 4-H

Breeding Rabbit Champion:

Anna Blanton, Next Generation 4-H

Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit:

Tanner Beer, Roaming Rovers 4-H

Sheep Show

Grand Champion Market Lamb:

Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA

Reserve Champion Market Lamb:

Dawson Staley, Clear Fork FFA

3rd place champion – Dawson Staley, Clear Fork FFA

4th place champion – Shelby Bays, Next Generation 4-H

5th place champion – Kelsey Snyder, Shelby FFA

6th place champion – Reece Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

7th place champion – Kelsey Snyder, Shelby FFA

8th place champion – Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H

Pro Showmanship:

1st – Abby Snyder, Shelby FFA

2nd – Shelby Bays, Next Generation 4-H

3rd – Mariah Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

4th – Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H

5th – Madison Boyer, Lucas FFA

17-18 Years Showmanship:

1st – Mariah Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

2nd – Kelsey Snyder, Shelby FFA

14-16 Years Showmanship:

1st – Abby Snyder, Shelby FFA

2nd – Dawson Staley, Clear Fork FFA

3rd – Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H

4th – Reece Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

5th – Natalie Korbas, Shelby FFA

11-13 Years Showmanship:

1st – Shelby Bays, Next Generation 4-H

2nd – KC Cooke, Shelby FFA

3rd – Tynley Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

4th – Landon McFarland, Great Expectations 4-H

5th – Whitney Barrett, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

8-10 Years Showmanship:

1st – Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H

2nd – Ava Estep, Farmhand Friends 4-H

3rd – Maxtyn Fritz. Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H

4th – Kaiden Lee, That Udder Club 4-H

5th – Grace Fry, Richland Round-Up 4-H

Novice B Showmanship:

1st – Madison Boyer, Lucas FFA

2nd – Isaac Sieving, Barnyard Buddies 4-H

3rd – Allie Moysi, Triangle T 4-H

Novice A Showmanship:

1st – Malia Walker, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

2nd – Audrey Gerber, New Edition 4-H

3rd – Clayton Tabor, That Udder Club 4-H

4th – Nathan Adkins, Freedom Wranglers 4-H

Grand Champion Ewe

Mariah Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

Reserve Champion Ewe

Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H

Horse Ambassador

Senior Horse Ambassador

Elizabeth Enix, Neighh Not Today 4-H

Runner-Up Senior Horse Ambassador

Jordan Tedrow, Branded Pony 4-H