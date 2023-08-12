MANSFIELD — It was a big week for 16-year-old Jack Stephens.

His Hampshire hog, Louie, earned the title of grand champion at the Richland County Fair. Louie brought home the bacon at Saturday’s livestock sale, setting a fair record of $6,500.

“It was a big moment because I’ve been doing it for all this time, so I kind of got emotional,” said Stephens, a member of the Rusty Riders 4H Club and Crestview High School FFA chapter.

Stephens also won this year’s Outstanding Market Livestock Exhibitor Award (OMLEA) for hogs.

“It means a lot to me to get that,” he said. “You put a lot of work into these animals throughout the year.”

The OMLEA is awarded to one student per exhibit species, according to General Superintendent of the Richland County Jr. Fair. Judy Villard Overocker.

“The kids qualify for the award by getting an outstanding exhibit with their project interview” Overocker said.

Qualifying students are then awarded points based on their market class performance, showmanship and how well they care for their animals during the week.

“I really like this award because it’s your all-around award,” Overocker said.

“It’s their knowledge. It’s their ability to show the animal, which shows how well they’ve practiced with it at home. And then placing in their market class — they’re finishing it out with what the market is looking for.”

In addition to his grand champion hog, Stephens showed a fourth place chicken this year. He’s also had grand and reserve champion goats in years past.

Stephens has been raising hogs for nine years, but said he still lacked confidence for a long time.

His advice for younger exhibitors is to believe in themselves.

“Just keep going. It’ll get better every year,” he said. “You’ll get there, keep working hard.”