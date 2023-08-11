John Battaglia is back for his third season as head coach of the Redbirds. Loudonville is 8-14 under Battaglia. … Loudonville moved to the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference last fall after five years as a football-only member of the Principals Athletic Conference. The Redbirds tied for third in the KMAC with a 4-3 conference record. … Loudonville qualified for the Division VI playoffs in Region 23 as the No. 7 seed after going 6-4 in the regular season. The Redbirds hosted a first-round game, beating Rock Hill 40-7 before falling 14-7 to Nelsonville-York in the regional quarterfinals. … Senior quarterback Matt Sprang was an All-KMAC first-team pick last fall after completing 137-of-240 passes for 1,802 yards and 17 touchdowns. … Loudonville lost Division VI All-Ohio honorable-mention selections Zach Frankford and Micah Simpson to graduation.