Loudonville quarterback Matt Sprang threw for 1,802 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.

Loudonville senior Matt Sprang is stopped by the Centerburg defense during Friday night's game.

John Battaglia is back for his third season as head coach of the Redbirds. Loudonville is 8-14 under Battaglia. … Loudonville moved to the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference last fall after five years as a football-only member of the Principals Athletic Conference.  The Redbirds tied for third in the KMAC with a 4-3 conference record. … Loudonville qualified for the Division VI playoffs in Region 23 as the No. 7 seed after going 6-4 in the regular season. The Redbirds hosted a first-round game, beating Rock Hill 40-7 before falling 14-7 to Nelsonville-York in the regional quarterfinals. … Senior quarterback Matt Sprang was an All-KMAC first-team pick last fall after completing 137-of-240 passes for 1,802 yards and 17 touchdowns. … Loudonville lost Division VI All-Ohio honorable-mention selections Zach Frankford and Micah Simpson to graduation.