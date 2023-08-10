MANSFIELD – Mechanics Bank has announced the recent promotions for two of its employees in Mansfield.

Sally Caskey has been promoted to Vice President. Sally joined Mechanics in 2005 and served as a Senior Staff Accountant prior to her current role of Assistant Controller. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University.

Illya Boronka has been promoted to Vice President. Illya joined Mechanics in 2013 and served as a Customer Service Specialist (CSS), Senior CSS and Assistant Branch Manager prior to his current position of Residential Mortgage and Consumer Loan Officer. Illya has an associate degree in accounting from North Central State College.

Mechanics Bank is a local, independent, community bank with nine locations in Richland

County.