BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 9.
Aug. 9
7:16 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 200 block of N Sandusky Ave.
8:19 a.m. Officers investigated a vandal complaint in the 1300 block of Tiffin St.
8:48 a.m. Officers picked up abandoned property in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
8:54 a.m. A domestic complaint in the 100 block of W Mansfield St was investigated.
9:45 a.m. Officers assisted BFD in the area of Colonial Dr and Heritage Circle.
10:03 a.m. A private property accident report was taken in the 1000 block of E Beal Ave.
10:56 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior report.
1:05 p.m. A report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of N Sandusky Ave was investigated.
1:25 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a trespasser in the 300 block of River St.
1:29 p.m. Officers took a theft complaint in the 1400 block of E Mansfield St.
2:43 p.m. Officers responded to a non-injury accident in the area of Iron St. and Mansfield St.
3:42 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Reid St.
3:45 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.
3:48 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 200 block of Norton Way.
4:08 p.m. Officers responded to a mental person in the area of East St. and Charlotte St.
6:37 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
6:38 p.m. Officers assisted Ontario Police Department in the 1100 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
7:34 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.
8 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.
8:38 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a scam.
9:08 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.
10:43 p.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.
11 p.m. A false alarm was investigated in the 1700 block of E. Mansfield St.
11:01 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Washington Square.
11:20 p.m. Officers assisted Columbus Police Department in the 1200 block of High St.
Aug. 10
12:02 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.