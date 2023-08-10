BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 9.

Aug. 9

7:16 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 200 block of N Sandusky Ave.

8:19 a.m. Officers investigated a vandal complaint in the 1300 block of Tiffin St.

8:48 a.m. Officers picked up abandoned property in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

8:54 a.m. A domestic complaint in the 100 block of W Mansfield St was investigated.

9:45 a.m. Officers assisted BFD in the area of Colonial Dr and Heritage Circle.

10:03 a.m. A private property accident report was taken in the 1000 block of E Beal Ave.

10:56 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a prior report.

1:05 p.m. A report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of N Sandusky Ave was investigated.

1:25 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a trespasser in the 300 block of River St.

1:29 p.m. Officers took a theft complaint in the 1400 block of E Mansfield St.

2:43 p.m. Officers responded to a non-injury accident in the area of Iron St. and Mansfield St.

3:42 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Reid St.

3:45 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

3:48 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 200 block of Norton Way.

4:08 p.m. Officers responded to a mental person in the area of East St. and Charlotte St.

6:37 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

6:38 p.m. Officers assisted Ontario Police Department in the 1100 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

7:34 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

8 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

8:38 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a scam.

9:08 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

10:43 p.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

11 p.m. A false alarm was investigated in the 1700 block of E. Mansfield St.

11:01 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Washington Square.

11:20 p.m. Officers assisted Columbus Police Department in the 1200 block of High St.

Aug. 10

12:02 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.