Tammy Jo Tate, 63, of Mount Gilead passed away August 8, 2023, after months of fiercely battling cancer.

Tammy was born in Mount Gilead on May 21, 1960, to the late Dick and Jo (Williams) Martin.

Tammy was free-spirited, amiable, good-humored, and headstrong. She loved cooking delicious meals for the people she loved, watching Seinfeld or the Cleveland Guardians every night, birdwatching, and gardening. She was unapologetically herself and was never ashamed to stand up for what she believed in. She loved being involved in the school system and her kids’ lives, meeting many of her lifelong friends through it. Even though Tammy was a great sister, aunt, Tam-ma, and friend, among other things, she loved being a wife and mom the most and it could be seen through her dedication, selflessness, and unconditional love for her husband and children.

She is survived by her husband, David Tate as well as their two children, Dylan and Lily Tate; her brothers, Tony Martin and Trent (Jada) Martin; her sister, Tonya Martin; her stepson Mark (Jamie) Tate; three surviving grandchildren, Braxton, Zaynah, and Claire Tate; her aunt Margie Graham, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly as well as many more family members and friends whom she cared for greatly.

In addition to her parents, Tammy was preceded in death by her infant sister, Tracie Martin.

She will be missed by many.

Friends may call on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. A celebration of life will follow immediately at 5:00pm with celebrant Monica Swank officiating. The family asks that in true Tammy fashion, everyone wear bright or pastel colors to honor her memory.

