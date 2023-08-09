JEROMESVILLE — Hillsdale’s board of education voted unanimously to name the school gym at its new facility after recently retired superintendent Steven Dickerson at its Aug. 8 meeting.

Dickerson served as superintendent of Hillsdale Local Schools for a decade, beginning his position in 2013. He announced his retirement in January this year.

The gym will bear the name “Steven Dickerson Gymnasium” above both its doorways. It was built as part of Hillsdale Local Schools’ new facility. Dickerson led the district as superintendent throughout the project.

The new facility has been a work in progress since 2017, when Dickerson discovered at a superintendent’s meeting that funding from the Rover pipeline might be able to help build it.

The Rover pipeline is a 711-mile pipeline going through Ohio, including parts of Ashland County. Tax revenue from it goes back to local government entities, including school districts.

Dickerson oversaw his last board meeting on July 19. An open house of the new facility followed.

Nicholas Atterholt made the motion to name the gym for Dickerson at the Tuesday board meeting. He promised he would do exactly that at the July 19 open house.

The lettering for the gym will cost $400.

The board also decided that it would honor Dickerson with a plaque for him to keep.

“That way he’ll have something to remember us,” said board member John Cutlip.

The board decided to host a dedication before one of the first home basketball games in Hillsdale this year. Dickerson used to keep score at the basketball games.

Tuesday’s board meeting also marked the first one presided over by Cathy Trevathan, Hillsdale’s new superintendent.

Trevathan was selected to lead Hillsdale Local Schools in March. She signed a three-year contract, according to Hillsdale Local Schools’ website.

“I did receive my stapler today, and I have a tape dispenser so I feel like I’ve arrived,” joked Trevathan during her superintendent’s report. “I am now in Hillsdale.”

In addition, the board selected its delegate for the annual School Board Association Capital Conference in November. Kenneth Schuck will serve as the delegate, and Vella King will serve as the alternate.

During the treasurer’s report, the board discussed the process of transitioning its technology from Frontier to Heritage.

As part of the process, the school is transferring phone numbers from Frontier to Heritage. The building will not have working phones until that transfer finishes. It will take a couple of weeks to get phones up and running at the school.

The board approved the treasurer’s report and superintendent’s report, and heard an update from two Future Farmers of America students on the group’s summer activities.