Coach Andrew Saris returns for his second season after leading Lexington to a 3-7 record last fall. … The Minutemen finished 17th in the final Division III, Region 10 standings, one spot out of the playoffs. … All seven of Lexington’s losses in 2022 came against playoff-qualifying opponents. … Senior Aedan Nicol, a two-way lineman, and sophomore receiver Brayden Fogle were All-Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team picks last fall. … Lexington’s last winning season came in 2018, when the Minutemen finished 7-5 and reached the second round of the playoffs. … Lexington allowed 29.1 points a game last fall and surrendered 38 or more points five times. … Lex’s last OCC title came in 2016, when the Minutemen shared the top spot with Ashland and reached the Division III, Region 10 championship game. Lex fell to Toledo Central Catholic that year.