Honoring the life of a beloved father, husband and brother, Carl W. Tilus passed away Saturday August 5th, 2023 at the age of 99.

Carl was born at home on May 6, 1924 in the South Cave Hills, a rural Finnish community near Buffalo, South Dakota. He graduated as Valedictorian from Buffalo High School in 1942. Carl was a dedicated student and proud of his perfect attendance during four years of high school. He worked alongside his father and older brother, Reino on the family farm, herding sheep and cutting hay. Carl and Reino shared a strong brotherly bond and a fun sense of humor, often playing tricks on each other.

During WWII his father had the two brothers draw straws to determine who would go to war in response to the draft. According to Carl, he “won” the draw because he wanted to join the military. After basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Carl served in the Pacific, specifically the Philippines and Korea from 1945-1946. The GI bill provided Carl an opportunity to attend the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, where he graduated in 1951 with a degree in mechanical engineering. A promising job opportunity with the Westinghouse Corporation brought Carl to Mansfield, Ohio in 1951. Carl and four other SDSM graduates drove east together in a convertible to begin their careers. Once in Mansfield, Carl shared with friends that he wanted to date a girl with a car, because he did not have one. A mutual friend introduced him to Joyce Greenawalt; she had a convertible. Carl and Joyce were married on June 6, 1953. They had three daughters. Carl spent his entire career with Westinghouse, from 1951-1988, working with ranges and he received several patent awards for various designs related to ranges.

Carl had a keen interest in airplanes which began as a young boy when an uncle paid by the pound for Carl to ride in a small plane. Over the years, he acquired a large collection of airplane books, airplane models and loved to attend air shows with friends and family. Carl was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church, where he served as Chair, Finance Committee for a number of years. Carl was a kind and humble person, known for his integrity, generosity and devotion to friends and family.

Carl is survived by daughters Karlen (Ken) Burton, Diane Tilus, Nikki (Jim) Brown and “adopted” daughter Anja G. Riggs; grandchildren Kaarli (Sammi) Cain, Erikk Burton, and Aaron (Lorena) Brown; great-grandson Ethan Cain; step-daughter Nancy (Tim) Ney; siblings Ruth Worlin, Donald Tilus, David Tilus, Darrell Tilus and Rhea Glasson; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends; as well as family friend Don Wilke.

He was preceded in death by his parents Waino and Embie (Seppala) Tilus; wife Joyce (Greenawalt) Tilus; siblings Reino Tilus and Edna Tufte; step-mother Anna Mary Tilus and second wife Marilyn (Sellers) Tilus.

The Tilus family will accept friends Friday August 11, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Carl’s life will be held Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. officiated by Celebrant Dave Roberts. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to The First United Methodist Church (12 N Diamond St, Mansfield, OH 44902) in Carl’s memory.

