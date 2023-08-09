BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 7 to 9.

Aug. 7

9:02 a.m. Officers responded to a 2-vehicle accident in the area of Irving St and Sandusky Ave.

9:30 a.m. Officers took a report of a private property accident in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

9:39 a.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with fingerprinting.

10:56 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a custody issue.

12:04 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a scam.

12:58 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

2:12 p.m. Officers made a pickup in the 1300 block of Isaac Beal Rd.

3:03 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 200 block of Crossroads Blvd.

4:36 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about a package he received.

4:48 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about vice.

5:20 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with the reclamation of a bicycle.

5:32 p.m. Officers responded to an alarm drop in the 900 block of Hopley Ave.

6:22 p.m. Gauge Sugden, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Lane St. on a warrant out of Crawford County. Cheyenne Mallery, 26, was also arrested. They were transported to CCJC pending court appearances.

7:17 p.m. Officers responded to an attempted suicide in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

7:30 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

8:26 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the area of E. Mary St. and E. Mansfield St.

9:06 p.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of W. Rensselaer St.

9:09 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

9:33 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

9:42 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Rensselaer St and Sandusky Ave.

Aug. 8

4:22 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a barking dog in the 500 block of W. Warren St.

4:55 a.m. Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol in the area of State Route 4 and Quaintance Rd.

6:02 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1100 block of Isaac Beal Rd.

6:39 a.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

11:40 a.m. Offciers completed a golf cart inspection on station.

11:41 a.m. Officers investigated a non-injury auto accident in the area of Mansfield St. and Whetstone St.

12:26 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

1:07 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of S. East St.

4:36 p.m. Officers assisted BFD on Woodbine St.

4:51 p.m. Officers took report from a subject on station about a sex crime.

4:54 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about larceny.

5:44 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

6:29 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

7:05 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Marion Rd.

9:33 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Union St.

10:04 p.m. Officers were called to a 911 hang up in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

Aug. 9

12:42 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 600 block of S. Walnut St.

12:46 a.m. A welfare check was conducted in the 400 block of Hopley Ave



