BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 7 to 9.
Aug. 7
9:02 a.m. Officers responded to a 2-vehicle accident in the area of Irving St and Sandusky Ave.
9:30 a.m. Officers took a report of a private property accident in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.
9:39 a.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with fingerprinting.
10:56 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a custody issue.
12:04 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a scam.
12:58 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
2:12 p.m. Officers made a pickup in the 1300 block of Isaac Beal Rd.
3:03 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 200 block of Crossroads Blvd.
4:36 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about a package he received.
4:48 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about vice.
5:20 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with the reclamation of a bicycle.
5:32 p.m. Officers responded to an alarm drop in the 900 block of Hopley Ave.
6:22 p.m. Gauge Sugden, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Lane St. on a warrant out of Crawford County. Cheyenne Mallery, 26, was also arrested. They were transported to CCJC pending court appearances.
7:17 p.m. Officers responded to an attempted suicide in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
7:30 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.
8:26 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist in the area of E. Mary St. and E. Mansfield St.
9:06 p.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of W. Rensselaer St.
9:09 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
9:33 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
9:42 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Rensselaer St and Sandusky Ave.
Aug. 8
4:22 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a barking dog in the 500 block of W. Warren St.
4:55 a.m. Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol in the area of State Route 4 and Quaintance Rd.
6:02 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1100 block of Isaac Beal Rd.
6:39 a.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
11:40 a.m. Offciers completed a golf cart inspection on station.
11:41 a.m. Officers investigated a non-injury auto accident in the area of Mansfield St. and Whetstone St.
12:26 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
1:07 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of S. East St.
4:36 p.m. Officers assisted BFD on Woodbine St.
4:51 p.m. Officers took report from a subject on station about a sex crime.
4:54 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about larceny.
5:44 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
6:29 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
7:05 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 900 block of Marion Rd.
9:33 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Union St.
10:04 p.m. Officers were called to a 911 hang up in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
Aug. 9
12:42 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 600 block of S. Walnut St.
12:46 a.m. A welfare check was conducted in the 400 block of Hopley Ave