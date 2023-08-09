“My chains are gone, I’ve been set free….” Andrew Stocksdale was freed from his chains of epilepsy as he passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, August 7, 2023.

“Indeed He would have brought you out of dire distress, Into a broad place where there is no restraint; And what is set on your table would be full of richness.” Job 36:16 NKJV

Andrew was born on January 25, 1982 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Kenneth and Artela (Stentz) Stocksdale. The light of Andrew’s life was his son, Grayson. He cherished spending quality time playing and snuggling together with him and took every moment he could to spend with him. Andrew attended Crossroads Church where he served on the tech team. Andrew enjoyed video games, loved animals and was an avid golfer.

He leaves behind his parents; his son, Grayson Stocksdale; his sister and brother-in-law, Leah and Matt Scheurer; his nephew, Jesse Scheurer; his aunts and uncles, Ralph and Sue Leathers, Chris and Phyllis Aspridis, Donnie and Nancy Flinner, James Stocksdale and Suzanne Stocksdale; numerous cousins, friends, and gaming community friends worldwide.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Crossroads Church, 1188 Park Ave. West Mansfield, OH 44906. Pastor Craig Hamm will officiate the memorial service beginning at 11:00 am at the church. Andrew will be laid to rest in Ashland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads City Center in care of Crossroads Church, 1188 Park Ave. West Mansfield, OH 44906.

Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Stocksdale family.

