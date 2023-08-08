SHELBY — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) recently held a volunteer appreciation picnic at Malabar Farm to express its gratitude to their volunteers.

In addition to the picnic, Richland SWCD recognizes one volunteer each year who provides exemplary support to the district. This year’s recipient is Leonard N. Fox of Shelby.

To recognize Leonard’s dedication to the district, a black gum tree will be planted Aug. 24 at 10 a.m at Seltzer Park in Shelby near the park’s gazebo. He will also be recognized at the annual celebration on Sept. 7 at the Kehoe Center located in Shelby. The public is welcome to attend both events.

Fox has been volunteering with Richland SWCD since 2016. He supports the district as a precipitation monitor, so monitors rain and snowfall amounts.

He reports his findings on the Richland SWCD website, which helps others in the county make gardening, farming, and conservation decisions.

Fox spends time planting and collecting milkweed seeds each year and donates them to the district in the fall as part of the county-wide milkweed seed pod collection. The seeds are removed from the pods and distributed the following year to be planted.

In addition to volunteering with Richland SWCD, he also volunteers with the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce, and is involved with the Knights of Columbus. Although he is a retired farmer, Fox still spends much of his time helping on the farm in the spring and fall.

In his free time, he enjoys his favorite hobbies which are beekeeping, hunting and fishing. Leonard has two children and four grandchildren who he cherishes spending time with.

Richland SWCD stated that it appreciates all Fox has done for the organization over the years.

Call 419-747-8685 or go to http://richlandswcd.net/ to learn about volunteer opportunities and services provided by Richland SWCD.

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.