Robert E. Taylor, age 94, longtime Shelby resident and currently of Powell, passed peacefully Sunday morning, August 6, 2023 at StoryPoint Powell North.

Bob was born December 13, 1928 in Mansfield to the late Scott and Helen (Maurer) Taylor. A 1946 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, he then earned an associate degree from Mansfield Business School in commercial accounting. He was a cost accountant at Ohio Brass in Mansfield prior to enlistment in the United State Army serving during the Korean War.

Following honorable discharge, in 1954, Bob came to Shelby where he worked as an office manager for Gump’s Chevy Olds for eight years until he took a job as a teller at The First National Bank of Shelby. His hard work and dedication to the bank brought several promotions throughout his career ultimately to the position of Executive Vice President. He retired in 1993. Throughout his career, Bob represented the bank serving his community. Although his service was exponential, he was most proud of his service on the Board of Directors of Shelby Memorial Hospital, both as a member and officer- a position he stayed with through several mergers. He also was proud to have served as the Treasurer of the United Fund of Shelby for many years, was on the building committee for the Shelby YMCA, and had served on the Oakland Cemetery Board.

Amongst many hobbies and interests, Bob especially enjoyed traveling, having been to Walt Disney World over 30 times, and loved their second home at Lake Erie both at Chaska Beach and Old Homestead in Huron. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Shelby and, for over 30 years, had attended Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church with his wife, Marcine. After moving to Powell, Bob and Marcine attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

Bob is survived by his family: his wife of 35 years, Marcine F. (Kaple) Taylor, whom he wed February 6, 1988; children: Robin (Lanny) Showers of Marion, Laurie (Jeff) Kirk of Powell, and Todd (Wendy) Schreck of Medina; grandchildren: Brandon Showers, Courtney (Shaun) Greer, Jennifer (Brad) Kropp, Erin Kirk (fiancé, James Larrimore), Logan (Kayla) Kirk, Mason (Ally) Schreck, and Evan (Cailee) Schreck; great grandchildren: Sadie and Storey Showers, Xavier Greer, Kendall and Rowan Kropp, Lucy Kirk, and Bailey and Gunnar Schreck,; nephews: Tim (Bernadette) Frary, Tom (Donna) Frary; and Scott (Kathy) Ryan; and numerous other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife: Joanne E. (Ryan) Taylor in 1986; son: Robert M. Schreck in 2022; and sister and brother-in-law: Mary and Robert Frary.

On Saturday, August 12, 2023 the family of Robert E. Taylor will arrive at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby at 10 am where a Rite of Reception will take place upon arrival. Immediately following, from 10-11 am, guests are welcome to visit with family. Bob’s funeral mass will begin at 11 am with Fr. Chris Mileski celebrating with burial following in Oakland Cemetery beside his first wife, Joanne. Presentation of the American Flag will take place at Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

