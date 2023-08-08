BELLVILLE — The Unstoppables Youth Sports league has been a game changer for families across north central Ohio.

That’s why the family and friends of Jeff Ellington are proud to announce the local nonprofit as the beneficiary of the 2nd Annual Jeff Ellington Pay Forward Golf Outing.

This year’s outing will take place Sept. 7 at Deer Ridge Golf Club. All proceeds will benefit Unstoppables, a Bellville-based nonprofit that allows children with special needs to participate in sports alongside their typical peers.

Jeff Ellington

Jeff, a Mansfield native and father of three, was known for bringing people together and giving generously to those in need.

After his death from kidney cancer in 2020, Jeff’s friends founded the golf outing in his memory.

“Last year, we all talked about how this is a way Jeff could get us all back together,” said Jay Byrd, one of the outing organizers.

“Jeff was so giving, so this helped create a way to continue that legacy.”

Unstoppables was founded by Lindsay and Laura Roberts and currently serves 97 children across five counties. Since its inception in 2018, the league has grown to include baseball, basketball and soccer seasons.

“Jeff was a man who believed in giving back to the community and to the world as a whole,” said Anne Ellington, Jeff’s wife of 30 years.

“Sports and helping people with special needs were both things that Jeff had a heart for. After I met with Lindsay and she explained how the program worked, I knew that this was the right choice.”

Funds raised will go towards Unstoppables’ operating expenses, since in the league is completely free for children and their families.

“We don’t want any barriers,” said Lindsay Roberts, Unstoppables cofounder and president. “We don’t want any child to not play because of a fee.”

Last year’s inaugural event brought together 72 golfers and raised $10,000 for Hope for Hilltribes, an organization that provides aid to ethnic minorities in Thailand.

Byrd said he hopes to double the number of golfers and the final tally at this year’s outing.

In addition to supporting a great cause on a beautiful course, players will have the chance to win various prizes including first, second and third place trophies; front nine closest to the pin, back nine closest to the pin, longest drive, shortest drive, longest putt and hole in one.

The Jeff Ellington Pay Forward Golf Outing is still accepting registrations, sponsorships and donations for auction items. To register, sponsor or donate, visit ellingtongolf.com.