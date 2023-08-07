SHELBY — Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas are now a legal possibility for Shelby.

City Council on Monday repealed Section 612.11 of the city’s codified ordinances, which had prohibited consumption of beer or any intoxicating liquor on public land.

The language repealed is still covered under the Ohio Revised Code, the difference being that state law allows for exceptions for designated DORAs or properly licensed public events.

Councilmember Nathan Martin discusses possible actions that can be taken after language was repealed from the city’s Codified Ordinances.

Ohio legalized the creation of DORAs in 2015.

A DORA essentially draws a mapped-out district, typically within a downtown or mixed-use area, in which patrons 21 and over purchase alcoholic beverages from approved restaurants and carry their drinks outside and within the DORA boundaries.

The vote by council was 3-1 with Councilman Garland John Gates casting the only dissent.

Councilmember Steven McLaughlin said removing the language from the city’s ordinance takes out redundancy.

McLaughlin said that Monday night’s action was the first step to allow for a future DORA to be created, but added no specific plan has currently been discussed to pursue such a space in the downtown area.

“At this point, nothing is imminent in the creation of one (DORA),” he said. “When we are ready to go in that direction, we will go through (the) council and input will be encouraged.”

Councilmember Nathan Martin said the formation of a DORA must be instigated by the mayor, not City Council.

“If the Mayor and office chose to do so, there is a long list of things that have to be done to include who would be covered under the DORA and operating hours,” he said.

The city’s downtown would be the top area of consideration for a future DORA, Martin said.

The legislation also allows the city to propose and enter into a lease agreement with Weber’s Bar for the alleyway space next to the 51 W. Main St. establishment.

The passed legislation would allow the city to enter a lease agreement with Weber’s Bar for the alleyway next to the 51 W. Main St. business.

Gates raised concern over a lack of available information, regarding the proposed action(s) that repealing the language would allow.

“The DORA is joined at the hip with this piece of legislation,” Gates said.

“Because there is so much information and so much detail to be worked out that we don’t have here at present, I can’t support this piece of legislation.”

Martin said the primary reason for the piece of legislation was to allow for the leasing of the alleyway.

“Whenever you’re making legislative decisions, there are going to be secondary and tertiary outcomes and concerns that are potentialities,” Martin said.

Councilmember Garland John Gates expressed concern during discussion involving DORAs and the alleyway next to Weber’s Bar.

“What it’s primarily about is being able to successfully lease property to Weber’s alley, where they have to be in compliance with the law and still provide, what they feel, is a service to the community,” Martin said.

Also on City Council’s agenda:

In other actions on Monday, City Council:

– confirmed the appointment of Virgilio Tongson to the City of Shelby Health Department advisory board.

– authorized Mayor Steve Schag to enter into a fire protection contract with Jackson Township from Oct. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023, as well as Jan. 1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2028.

– approved directing the Richland County Board of Elections to conduct an election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 with regard to a one-quarter percent (.25%) income tax for the purpose of providing funds for the Shelby Fire Department.