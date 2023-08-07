ASHLAND — State investigators are looking into an officer-involved shooting that left one Rowsburg man dead on Saturday.

An Ashland County Sheriff’s Office press release issued Sunday said deputies received a call about Larry Dunham, who they described as “a male with suicidal tendencies,” on Aug. 5 around 7:56 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, at the 200 block of State Route 250 East in Rowsburg, they found Dunham sitting in a lawn chair in the back yard.

“Deputies attempted to talk with the male as they approached,” said Chief Deputy David Blake in a prepared statement. “He then threw his cellphone to the ground and confronted deputies with deadly force.”

Blake said deputies “used their service weapons and returned fire.”

Dunham, 63, died at the scene.

The incident is now under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The Ashland County Coroners Office transported Dunham’s body to Lucas County for an autopsy.

Blake said no deputies were injured.