RICHLAND COUNTY —The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting and is subject to change.

U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.

NEW IMPACTS

The I-71 southbound exit ramp (Exit 176) to U.S. 30 west will close Thursday, August 10 for two days for pavement repairs. The detour is to take the exit 176 east towards Wooster, turn right onto Crider Road towards Koogle Road, turn right on Koogle Road and use the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023

U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30, from the Crawford County line to just west of Old Lincoln Way/W 4th Street, will have single lane closure for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained at all times using barrels.

NEW IMPACTS

The U.S. 30 east exit ramp to 4 th Street will close Friday, August 4 for 12 hours beginning at 7:00AM. The detour is to continue on U.S. 30 east and exit at the Lexington-Springmill exit, and take Lexington-Springmill Road to 4 th Estimated ramp reopening: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00PM

The 4th Street entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west will close Monday, August 7 for 12 hours beginning at 7:00AM. The detour is to take 4th Street/Lincoln Highway west to SR 61 south, and then use the SR 61 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:00PM

Estimated completion: September 2023

State Route 39 bridge replacement – State Route 39 in the city of Mansfield, between 6th Street and Surrey Road/Lafayette Ave, is currently closed for bridge demolition.

NEW IMPACTS

The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on Friday, August 4.

Beginning next week, traffic will be maintained by flaggers during daytime hours. SR 39 will be reduced to one lane of traffic for the remaining contract work.

Estimated completion of entire project: August 2023

State Route 603 bridge replacement – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 603, between Snake Road and Rome Greenwich Road, will close Monday, August 7 at the structure over Shipp Creek for 90 days for a bridge replacement project. The detour route for northbound motorists is SR 603 to SR 13, north on SR 13 to U.S. 224, west on U.S. 224 to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 603, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated completion: Monday, November 6, 2023

State Route 98 railroad repairs – NEW IMPACTS – State Route 98, just south of SR 4, is closed for railroad repairs. The detour route for northbound motorists is SR 98 to SR 294, west on SR 294 to SR 4, north on SR 4 to SR 98, and reverse for southbound motorists. Estimated reopening: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county.