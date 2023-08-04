MANSFIELD — Gravity Ohio has announced its new advisory board members.

More information on these individuals is below:

Debra Akers

Debra Akers is an Ohio native who has been involved in arts and music for the past 30 years. She was a voice instructor at Richard Academy of the Arts, a musical director for numerous performances and a frequent performer at both the Renaissance Theater and Mansfield Playhouse.

In addition, Debra has been a featured vocal soloist with the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra and the Ashland Symphony Orchestra.

She has also performed throughout the state of Ohio in various capacities as a religious vocalist. Debra is excited to join the Gravity Ohio advisory committee and looks forward to performing in upcoming shows.

Reneta Music

Reneta Music is the Corporate Wellness Coordinator for the YMCA of North Central Ohio.

She is a certified wellness instructor and operates Hard Style Body, traveling the country teaching strength and self protection.

Reneta has a passion for people and is a strong advocate for mental health and suicide prevention. Reneta will bring her leadership experience to Gravity and assist in facilitating empowerment programming and local event coordination.

Monica Phillips

Monica Phillips is a native of Shelby and one of three children of the late Ralph Phillips, founder of Shelby Tube.

She is a philanthropist who supports many institutions in Richland County and is devoted to the arts, diversity and cultural understanding. A world traveler, Monica brings a wealth of knowledge to Gravity including grant writing, fundraising and cultural exchange.

She will serve Gravity as chair of the fundraising committee and be a senior advisor for all projects. Gravity Ohio is a North Central Ohio 501(C)(3) non profit whose mission is to foster mutual understanding and acceptance though shared cultural and artistic experiences.

Advisors include Eric Stigall, Jay Wachs, Dan Lew, Mary Bolin, Oliver Cline, Marianne Cooper, Pastor Dan Dickman, Jesus Chuy Devalos, Rollie Harper, Laura Lindsay, Mary Rodriguez and Joe Trolian.