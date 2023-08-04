MANSFIELD — Hip hop and hot slices of Two Cousins pizza were on the menu Thursday evening in downtown Mansfield.

Vaughn ‘Vaundoom‘ Robinson collaborated with Two Cousins to organize the event which went off without a hitch. It was a high-energy, family-friendly atmosphere and nearly 100 people attended throughout the night.

Hosted by DJ Dro Jack, the event featured the following performers:

Sempel

A.P. The Kidd

Keith Parker

Devy Kay

Live 95

Vaundoom

